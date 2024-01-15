Genshin Impact Geo characters tier list: Navia, Zhongli, and others ranked

Genshin Impact offers a number of distinct characters to play as in its vast overworld. Each of these playable units belongs to one of the seven elements of Teyvat. One of these is Geo, and currently, nine characters (including MC) are capable of wielding it. While some of them best perform as damage dealers, others are more suited as supports.

The Geo element is best known for its defensive capabilities in Genshin Impact, and is generally associated with shielding. While it does not have a wide array of reactions under its umbrella like Hydro or Dendro, it does offer a very strong elemental resonance.

This article will provide a tier list of all Geo characters in Genshin Impact who made their debut before version 4.4. It will rank them based on their usefulness in their designated roles.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinions.

Genshin Impact Geo characters tier list

Navia debuted in Genshin Impact version 4.3, and is the latest addition to the Geo family. As the element with the least number of playable characters, many players are curious about how these units fare in Genshin Impact's meta.

The tier list segregates all Geo characters into five tiers, with the strongest being in the S tier, whereas the weakest being placed in the D tier.

Geo character tier list (Image via Tiermaker)

Here are the rankings of all characters from the Geo element:

S tier: Zhongli

Zhongli A tier: Navia, Arataki Itto, Albedo

Navia, Arataki Itto, Albedo B tier: Yun Jin, Gorou

Yun Jin, Gorou C tier: Ningguang, Noelle

Ningguang, Noelle D tier: Geo Traveler (MC)

S tier

Zhongli official art (Image via HoYoverse)

As the Geo Archon himself, Zhongli is undoubtedly the strongest character from this element. He is highly versatile and can be used in almost any team composition players can imagine.

Zhongli offers shielding, resistance to interruption, and off-field Geo damage. He can even stun enemies via his Burst and decrease the elemental RES of enemies, making him worthy of the S tier.

A tier

Navia, Itto, and Albedo's official art (Image via HoYoverse)

Navia and Arataki Itto are both amazing DPS who wield the Geo vision. Although both of them use a Claymore as their weapon of choice, the former scales off the attack stat, while the latter relies on the defense stat. Both of them are incredibly strong in the game's meta and can efficiently clear the Spiral Abyss, securing their spot in the A tier.

Albedo is an extremely powerful sub-DPS in Genshin Impact. He can reliably deal elemental damage off-field via his Elemental Skill. Moreover, his Skill has a long duration and an extremely wide AoE, making him an excellent unit.

B tier

Yun Jin and Gorou's official art (Image via HoYoverse)

Yun Jin and Gorou are both 4-star support characters who excel in their niche. The former is capable of buffing DPS characters' Normal Attacks, whereas the latter can buff the defense and Geo damage.

Both characters perform very well, but only in particular team composition. Therefore, they have been placed in the B tier.

C tier

Ningguang and Noelle's official art (Image via HoYoverse)

First released in version 1.0, Ningguang and Noelle are amongst the oldest Geo characters in Genshin Impact. The former is a ranged DPS, while the latter is a shielder and healer.

Although these units cannot be considered bad by any means, they have fallen off in the meta over time and have been replaced by superior alternatives. This has resulted in their placement in the C tier.

D tier

Geo MC, as seen in-game (Image via HoYoLAB/ptono)

The Geo MC is the sole character in the D tier due to how limited they are in terms of gameplay. They can do almost everything that other Geo units do, albeit not as efficiently.

Furthermore, Geo MC's damage-scaling is quite lackluster in comparison with all the other elements they can wield, like Dendro or Electro.

For more information and updates, follow Sportskeeda's Genshin Impact hub.