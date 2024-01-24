Genshin Impact 4.5 livestream date, expectations, and more

Genshin Impact's version 4.5 is scheduled to go live on March 13, 2024. It is expected that this new update will finally see the inclusion of Chiori as a playable character. The patch will also bring new weapons, rerun banners, events, and more. HoYoverse will officially provide players with a preview of what to expect from this update in the 4.5 Special Program livestream.

The section below will provide the date and time of this broadcast. It will also discuss leaks covering announcements expected to arrive during this Special Program.

Note: Some of the information provided in this article is based on leaks and is subject to change.

Genshin Impact 4.5 livestream date and announcement speculations

Chiori is expected to be released in version 4.5 (Image via HoYoverse)

HoYoverse is expected to air Genshin Impact's 4.5 Special Program livestream on March 1, 2024. Fans can watch it on the game's official Twitch channel at 7 am (UTC-5). Moreover, it will be telecasted again at 8 am (UTC-5) on the official YouTube channel on the same day.

Here are the timings for all major regions:

Hawaii-Aleutian Standard Time: March 1 at 2 am

March 1 at 2 am Alaska Standard Time: March 1 at 3 am

March 1 at 3 am Pacific Standard Time: March 1 at 4 am

March 1 at 4 am Mountain Standard Time: March 1 at 5 am

March 1 at 5 am Central Standard Time: March 1 at 6 am

March 1 at 6 am Eastern Standard Time: March 1 at 7 am

March 1 at 7 am Western European Time: March 1 at 12 pm

March 1 at 12 pm Central European Time: March 1 at 1 pm

March 1 at 1 pm Eastern European Time: March 1 at 2 pm

March 1 at 2 pm India Standard Time: March 1 at 5:30 pm

March 1 at 5:30 pm Australian Western Standard Time: March 1 at 8 pm

March 1 at 8 pm China Standard Time: March 1 at 8 pm

March 1 at 8 pm Philippine Standard Time: March 1 at 8 pm

March 1 at 8 pm Australian Central Western Standard Time: March 1 at 8:45 pm

March 1 at 8:45 pm Japanese Standard Time: March 1 at 9 pm

March 1 at 9 pm Korea Standard Time: March 1 at 9 pm

March 1 at 9 pm Australian Central Time: March 1 at 10:30 pm

March 1 at 10:30 pm Australian Eastern Time: March 1 at 11 pm

March 1 at 11 pm New Zealand Daylight Time: March 2 at 1 am

During the livestream, HoYoverse will provide players with three exclusive redeem codes. Players will be able to exchange them for the following in-game rewards:

Primogems x300

Mystic Enhancement Ores x10

Mora x50,000

Hero's Wit x5

What to expect from Genshin Impact's 4.5 livestream

Leaks from GenshinMeow have suggested that the 4.5 update will see the players return to Mondstadt. It is expected that the flagship event of the patch will focus on a festival in the City of Freedom. Furthermore, they have also indicated that Albedo might get his third rerun banner during this period. However, fans will have to wait for the livestream to have this information confirmed.

Here are the characters expected to be released in version 4.5:

Chiori (Geo 5-star)

(Geo 5-star) Albedo (Geo 5-star)

For more information and updates, follow Sportskeeda's Genshin Impact hub.