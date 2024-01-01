Genshin Impact redeem codes- January 2024

HoYoverse has released a few redemption codes that can be used in Genshin Impact. Fortunately, some of them have a decent amount of Primogem rewards, while the rest offer other in-game items like Mora, dishes, Fine Enhancement Ores, and Adventurer's Experience. Do note that some of them will expire soon, so it is advised to use the codes as early as possible.
This article will list all the Genshin Impact redeem codes active in January 2024. There's also a short guide for beginners on how to use the codes.
All active Genshin Impact redeem codes in January 2024
Here is a list of all the Genshin Impact redemption codes that are usable in January 2024:
NA88ANTJL5SD
- Primogems x60
- Adventurer's Experience x5
EA8RWDMBVRTR
- Primogems x60
- Adventurer's Experience x5
HJGDJA2FW7FH
- Mora x10000
- Adventurer's Experience x10
- Fine Enhancement Ore x5
- Stir-Fried Fish Noodles x5
- Jueyun Chili Chicken x5
NNDFKSKEX6TH
- Mora x10000
- Adventurer's Experience x10
- Fine Enhancement Ore x5
- Stir-Fried Fish Noodles x5
- Jueyun Chili Chicken x5
JB95D2V5XGJ5
- Mora x20000
- Hero's Wit x2
- Adventurer's Experience X5
- Charcoal-Baked Ajilenakh Cake x5
- Curry Shrimp x5
GENSHINGIFT
- Primogems x50
- Hero's Wit x3
Travelers can obtain up to 170 Primogem rewards by redeeming these codes for the first time. Note that the code "EA8RWDMBVRTR" will become invalid after January 8, 2024. Meanwhile, there is no definite expiry date for the remaining codes, as of writing.
However, Travelers are still advised to redeem all of them as soon as possible because there's no telling when HoYoverse might revoke them.
How to redeem codes in Genshin Impact
There are two ways to redeem a code in Genshin Impact. The first is to do it via in-game settings.
Here are the steps to do so:
- Log in to the game and open Settings in the Paimon Menu.
- Go to Account and click on Redeem Now.
- Type the valid code and Exchange.
The other method is to redeem the code on the game's official website.
Head to the official website of the game and follow these steps:
- Click on Redeem Code and log in using your HoYoverse or game account info.
- Select the correct server and enter the code.
- Click on Redeem.
Enter the other codes after redeeming the first one to get all the Primogem rewards. The freebies are usually sent directly to the game via the mailbox within 15 to 20 minutes.