Genshin Impact redeem codes- January 2024

HoYoverse has released a few redemption codes that can be used in Genshin Impact. Fortunately, some of them have a decent amount of Primogem rewards, while the rest offer other in-game items like Mora, dishes, Fine Enhancement Ores, and Adventurer's Experience. Do note that some of them will expire soon, so it is advised to use the codes as early as possible.

This article will list all the Genshin Impact redeem codes active in January 2024. There's also a short guide for beginners on how to use the codes.

All active Genshin Impact redeem codes in January 2024

Mora, Hero's Wit, and other rewards (Image via HoYoverse)

Here is a list of all the Genshin Impact redemption codes that are usable in January 2024:

NA88ANTJL5SD

Primogems x60

Adventurer's Experience x5

EA8RWDMBVRTR

Primogems x60

Adventurer's Experience x5

HJGDJA2FW7FH

Mora x10000

Adventurer's Experience x10

Fine Enhancement Ore x5

Stir-Fried Fish Noodles x5

Jueyun Chili Chicken x5

NNDFKSKEX6TH

Mora x10000

Adventurer's Experience x10

Fine Enhancement Ore x5

Stir-Fried Fish Noodles x5

Jueyun Chili Chicken x5

JB95D2V5XGJ5

Mora x20000

Hero's Wit x2

Adventurer's Experience X5

Charcoal-Baked Ajilenakh Cake x5

Curry Shrimp x5

GENSHINGIFT

Primogems x50

Hero's Wit x3

Travelers can obtain up to 170 Primogem rewards by redeeming these codes for the first time. Note that the code "EA8RWDMBVRTR" will become invalid after January 8, 2024. Meanwhile, there is no definite expiry date for the remaining codes, as of writing.

However, Travelers are still advised to redeem all of them as soon as possible because there's no telling when HoYoverse might revoke them.

How to redeem codes in Genshin Impact

Redeem code via in-game settings (Image via HoYoverse)

There are two ways to redeem a code in Genshin Impact. The first is to do it via in-game settings.

Here are the steps to do so:

Log in to the game and open Settings in the Paimon Menu.

Go to Account and click on Redeem Now.

Type the valid code and Exchange.

The other method is to redeem the code on the game's official website.

Redeeming a code online (Image via HoYoverse)

Head to the official website of the game and follow these steps:

Click on Redeem Code and log in using your HoYoverse or game account info.

Select the correct server and enter the code.

Click on Redeem.

Enter the other codes after redeeming the first one to get all the Primogem rewards. The freebies are usually sent directly to the game via the mailbox within 15 to 20 minutes.