Genshin Impact 4.3 redeem codes

Redemption codes are an easy and quick way to get Primogems in Genshin Impact. The officials release a bunch of codes now and then, usually during the livestream for a new update or when a new patch is released. Sometimes they reward players with free Primogems, and at sometimes they give other in-game items like Mora and food. Luckily, there are a couple of redemption codes that are currently active that give Primogems.

You can find all the usable redemption codes below. The article will also provide a quick guide for beginners on how to redeem one in Genshin Impact.

All active Genshin Impact 4.3 redemption codes

60 Primogems and 5 Adventurer's Experience (Image via HoYoverse)

Here is a list of all the active redemption codes in Genshin Impact:

EA8RWDMBVRTR

Primogems x60

Adventurer's Experience x5

GENSHINGIFT

Primogems x50

Hero's Wit x3

Most travelers would already be familiar with GENSHINGIFT since it is one of the oldest codes and is active to this day. However, it can only be used once per user, so it is useless to old players. Beginners can still redeem this code if they haven't done it already. In addition, it does not have any definite expiration date.

On the other hand, EA8RWDMBVRTR was released to celebrate the release of the Genshin Impact version 4.2 update. It will expire on January 8, 2024, so travelers who are yet to claim the free Primogem rewards are advised to use the code as early as possible.

Beginner's guide to redeem a code in Genshin Impact

There are only two ways to redeem a code, and both are pretty simple and handy depending on the situation. The first is to use the code via Settings in the game, and the second is to do so via the title's official website. Here's a step-by-step guide to get the rewards from both methods.

To redeem a Genshin Impact code via in-game settings, follow these steps:

Redeem code via in-game settings (Image via HoYoverse)

Launch the game and go to Menu.

Open Settings > Account > Redeem Code.

Enter the valid code and press Exchange.

The rewards are usually sent immediately so you can claim them from the in-game mailbox, which can be accessed from the Paimon Menu.

To redeem a code via the official website, follow these steps:

Redeeming the code on the official HoYoverse website (Image via HoYoverse)

Head to the official website and click on Redeem Code on the main menu.

Log in using your HoYoverse account.

Choose the server and type in the code.

Click on Redeem.

This method is really useful when you don't want to launch the game just to redeem a code. Once the code has been used, the rewards will be sent to your account and you can claim them later from the in-game mailbox.