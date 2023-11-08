Genshin Impact 4.2 redeem code: Get 60 Primogems

Genshin Impact has released a new redeem code to celebrate the arrival of the version 4.2 update, and it grants a number of rewards, including 60 Primogems. Primogems are a premium in-game currency that can be obtained from various sources, redeem codes being one of them. They are often released on important occasions, such as Special Program livestreams and new updates.

Though the amount of Primogems isn't huge this time, they're a priceless token of appreciation and free after all.

New Genshin Impact 4.2 redeem code and rewards

Expand Tweet

The newly released Genshin Impact 4.2 redeem code is:

EA8RWDMBVRTR

Upon redemption, it grants the following rewards:

60 Primogems 5x Adventurer's Experience

The above code is valid in the global region and can be redeemed only in Asia, America, Europe, and TW/HK/MO servers (once per user).

The code may expire anytime after version 4.2, so it's advised to claim the rewards by December 20, 2023, before the patch ends.

How to redeem the Genshin Impact 4.2 redemption code

To redeem the codes within the game, follow these instructions:

Launch the game and go to Menu > Settings > Account > Redeem now and paste the code. Return to the menu and go to the in-game mail. Find the redemption confirmation mail and click on the 'Claim' button.

In-game redemption method (Image via HoYoverse)

The in-game redemption method is the same for all platforms, i.e., PC, Mobile, and PlayStation.

To redeem the Genshin Impact codes via the HoYoverse website, follow these steps:

Head to the official redemption page and log in to your HoYoverse account Fill in the input fields with the required info, such as Server name, Character nickname, and the code. Click on Redeem, and check your in-game mail to receive the rewards.

Redemption via the official HoYoverse website (Image via HoYoverse)

Upon successful redemption, you will receive an in-game mail confirming the redemption status, as shown in the picture below.

In-game mail confirms that the redemption was successful (Image via HoYoverse)

Other Genshin Impact redeem codes as of November 2023 (Version 4.2)

Apart from the newly released code, there are a few more ways to obtain free Primogems in Genshin Impact in November 2023. They are:

6T8NWE3HD7PD (Rewards 60 primogems) GENSHINGIFT (Rewards 50 primogems)

You can also generate your unique redemption code at the HoyoFEST 2023 online event. The generated code, however, doesn't reward Primogems and grants 20000 Mora instead.

How to generate HoYoFEST 2023 codes that are still active in Genshin Impact 4.2 (Image via HoYoverse)

Note that the HoYoFEST-generated codes are unique to each user and can be used once per profile. If you have multiple in-game profiles across different servers, you can redeem them once in every profile.

For example, if you have a profile on the America server and another on the Asia server under the same HoYoverse account, you can redeem the Primogems once in each profile and save for upcoming patches.

Validity of active codes

EA8RWDMBVRTR - Unspecified 6T8NWE3HD7PD - Unspecified HoyoFEST 2023 generated code- Valid till December 31, 2023 GENSHINGIFT- Indefinite/ Lifetime

Although some codes do not have a specified expiry date, they may expire after reaching a maximum usage limit. Hence, it is recommended to redeem them as soon as possible.