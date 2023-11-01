Genshin Impact redeem codes for November 2023: Free Primogems redemption guide

Genshin Impact players have plenty of redeem codes to use in November 2023 if they're seeking free Primogems. This article includes a list of everything usable from November 1 onward, plus the rewards players can expect to earn. A brief how-to guide is also included so new players can take advantage of all the latest redeem codes available this month.

The only requirement for most redeem codes is that players must be Adventure Rank 10 or higher. That's a low bar, so most gamers should fulfill that condition easily. Note that almost every code has an expiration date, so it's best to use what's available as soon as possible.

List of all redeem codes in Genshin Impact (November 2023)

Primogems are very valuable in Genshin Impact (Image via HoYoverse)

Here is a list of all Genshin Impact redeem codes that are usable in November 2023:

9A97KJNX2NZ9

6T8NWE3HD7PD

GENSHINGIFT

HoYoFEST 2023 code (unique for every player)

The rewards for the above list are as follows:

9A97KJNX2NZ9: 30 Primogems

30 Primogems 6T8NWE3HD7PD: 60 Primogems + 5x Adventurer's Experience

60 Primogems + 5x Adventurer's Experience GENSHINGIFT: 50 Primogems + 3x Hero's Wit

50 Primogems + 3x Hero's Wit HoYoFEST 2023 code: 20,000 Mora

If any codes are expired, they will be listed below.

The upcoming livestream will have three temporary codes that last for a single day (Image via HoYoverse)

Until then, don't forget that three brand-new 4.2 Special Program codes will become available on November 3, 2023. Using those three will give players 300 Primogems and other loot. Don't forget to redeem them while they're still available.

It is worth mentioning that no redeem codes for crossover events or other third-party content are listed above since not every region will have access to them.

For the HoYoFEST 2023 code, simply typing "HoYoFEST 2023" into Google should give players the web event where they can participate. 20,000 Mora isn't much, but players could also earn codes for Honkai Star Rail and other HoYoverse games there.

How to use redeem codes

The game method is easy for PC players since they can more easily copy and paste the codes (Image via HoYoverse)

Travelers have two ways to enter redeem codes for Genshin Impact. One method involves booting up the game and then doing the following:

Pause the game. Go to settings on the left side of the screen. Visit the Account section. Select the Redeem Now option. Paste a code. Select the Exchange option.

This option is great for PC players due to the ease of copying and pasting codes on that platform. Gamers on other consoles could also do something similar, but the next method might be more convenient for them.

This is the website method that might be more convenient for you (Image via HoYoverse)

Visiting the official Genshin Impact website and then clicking on Redeem Now will take players to a screen similar to what's shown above. Log in, select your server, and then paste the redeem code in its text box. The Character Nickname section should automatically be filled once you choose your server.

Click on Redeem. Repeat the process for all leftover redeem codes. Once you're done, boot up Genshin Impact on your device and check to see if you got your free Primogems and other loot delivered to your in-game mail.

These methods have been around since 2020 with minimal changes, so knowing how to use redeem codes now should be helpful for you in the future.

