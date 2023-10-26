Genshin Impact 4.2 livestream: Redeem codes, release time

Genshin Impact's 4.2 update is set to arrive on November 8, 2023, and will introduce a lot of new content in the game. HoYoverse will give fans a peek at what to expect in the next patch during their 4.2 Special Program livestream, which is scheduled for October 27, 2023. It will provide players with information regarding upcoming characters, weapons, events, and more, including three new redeem codes.

Using redeem codes is one of the easiest ways to obtain some quick Primogems and other in-game rewards in Genshin Impact. During the Special Program livestreams, HoYoverse drops three new codes for viewers.

For curious fans, this article will cover the date and timings for version 4.2 Special Program livestream and exclusive redeem codes.

Note: Genshin Impact's 4.2 Special Program livestream has been postponed as China mourns the demise of Li Keqiang, the former Premier of the PRC. This article will be updated with the new schedule when an official statement reveals the same.

Genshin Impact 4.2 livestream redeem codes countdown

Official 4.2 livestream announcement (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact's version 4.2 Special Program livestream is scheduled for 8 am (UTC-4) on October 27, 2023.

The upcoming patch is titled 'Masquerade of the Guilty' and will be telecasted on the game's official Twitch channel. It will also premiere on YouTube at 9 am (UTC-4) on the same day (October 27).

Players can refer to the countdown above to keep track of the time remaining till the 4.2 livestream and redeem code release.

It is expected that HoYoverse will provide various details regarding Genshin Impact's 4.2 update. It will mention the upcoming character banners, weapon banners, Archon Quest, map expansion, events, boss monsters, and more.

New characters set to release in Version 4.2 (Image via HoYoverse)

They will also release three new redeem codes during the 4.2 livestream. Players will be able to obtain the following rewards by redeeming these codes:

Primogems x300

Mystic Enhancement Ores x10

Mora x50,000

Hero's Wit x5

It is important to note that these redeem codes expire after a certain period of time. Therefore, players are recommended to use them as soon as they are featured on the livestream.

How to redeem Genshin Impact codes

There are two ways to redeem codes. One option allows players to redeem them in-game, while the other involves employing this title's official website.

How to redeem codes in-game (Image via HoYoverse)

Here is how travelers can redeem codes from inside the game:

Open the Paimon menu and select Settings.

In Account Settings, click on Redeem Now.

Enter your Genshin redeem code in the dialog box and click Exchange. You will receive the rewards via in-game mail shortly after.

How to redeem codes online (Image via HoYoverse)

Alternatively, fans can redeem codes from the official redeem code website by following these easy steps:

Log in using your account details.

Select your server.

Type in the redemption code in the dialog box, and click Redeem.

The rewards will soon be delivered via in-game mail.

For more information and updates, follow Sportskeeda's Genshin Impact hub.