Genshin Impact 4.2 leaks overview: Banners, new area, weekly boss, and upcoming events

With version 4.1 currently underway, leaks about Genshin Impact's upcoming 4.2 update have started to emerge. There is a lot of hype surrounding this patch, considering it will see the end of Fontaine's Archon Quests and the release of the Hydro Archon, Furina. The leaked information covers multiple aspects of the update, including but not limited to character banners, new map expansion, weekly boss, and events.

Recently, Genshin_Intel on X (Formerly Twitter) provided an overview of what to expect in the forthcoming Genshin Impact 4.2 update, and this article goes through everything known about it.

Genshin Impact 4.2 leaks hint at Whale boss-fight, Free Freminet, Misty dungeon event, and new characters

Genshin_Intel, a renowned source of leaks in the community, recently posted an overview of what to expect in Genshin Impact's upcoming 4.2 update. They mentioned all the new events expected to arrive in the next patch while confirming some other recently leaked tidbits.

Let's take a look at everything coming to the game in version 4.2.

Upcoming banners in Genshin Impact's 4.2 update

HoYoverse recently drip-marketed the Hydro Archon, Furina, and Charlotte as the new characters set to arrive in the 4.2 update. While the former is expected to be a 5-star Hydro unit, the latter may be a 4-star Cryo user.

As per the credible leaker, Hxg Diluc, both of these new characters may appear in the first half of the 4.2 update, which is expected to arrive on November 8, 2023. Furina will be featured on the limited-time character banner alongside Baizhu during this period, and Charlotte, Collei, and Beidou are rumored to be the rate-up 4-stars.

Some older leaks also indicated that Kamisato Ayato and Cyno will also appear on the banners during version 4.2, possibly in the second half.

Genshin Impact 4.2 banner schedule:

November 8, 2023 - November 29, 2023: Furina + Baizhu with Charlotte, Collei, and Beidou

November 29, 2023 - December 20, 2023: Kamisato Ayato + Cyno

New map expansion in version 4.2

The upcoming 4.2 update of the game is expected to also add another Fontaine map expansion. It will introduce the areas of eastern Fontaine, finally allowing travelers to visit Lumidouce Harbor. In the lore, this harbor connects the regions of Fontaine and Liyue via Chenyu Vale.

New events in the 4.2 update

All rerun events in 4.2 (Image via Sportskeeda)

As revealed by Genshin_Intel, the flagship event of Genshin Impact's 4.2 update may be a battle-oriented event. Travelers may have to partner up with an NPC called Thelxie to take on various challenges, where the NPC will provide them with buffs. It is also suggested that players who participate in the event may receive a free copy of the Cryo 4-star, Freminet.

The patch is also expected to see a rerun of the following older events:

Five Flushes of Fortune event (Kurious Kamera)

Fabulous Fungus Frenzy event

Misty Dungeon: Realm of Light event

New Whale weekly boss in version 4.2

Genshin Impact's upcoming 4.2 update will see the end of the Fontaine chapter of Archon Quests, alongside the addition of a new weekly boss in the form of Childe's Whale. The Whale has been foreshadowed quite a few times in Act I and Act IV of the Archon Quests, and leaked footage of the game has confirmed that players may have to defeat it in version 4.2.

It is heavily suspected that more information about Childe and his master, Skirk, will also be revealed in the forthcoming update.

For more information and updates, follow Sportskeeda's Genshin Impact hub.