Genshin Impact 4.2 leaks hint at new Lumidouce harbor map

Genshin Impact fans are enjoying the exploration of the newly released region of Fontaine. While they are preparing to set foot in the new areas that will be added in the upcoming 4.1 update of the game, leaks surrounding the 4.2 map expansion have started to flood the internet. Leaker StepLeaks has indicated that the eastern side of Fontaine, where the Lumidouce Harbor is located, will arrive in version 4.2.

The said area is located on the easternmost part of Fontaine, which connects with Chenyu Vale in Liyue. An aerial map of this upcoming region has also been leaked, courtesy of ProjectENKA. The new location will come with a lot of exploration, treasure chests, and challenges for players to experience.

Note: This article comprises leaked information and the information present is thus subject to change.

Genshin Impact 4.2 update to introduce an Eastern Fontaine expansion, according to leaks

Genshin Impact's 4.2 update has a lot of hype surrounding it. Not only is it expected to release the 5-star Hydro Archon Furina and 4-star Charlotte, but it will also introduce new areas on the eastern front of Fontaine, as per leaks.

The information comes from the courtesy of StepLeaks, a prominent leaker in the community. He has claimed that Lumidouce Harbor will be released in Genshin Impact version 4.2.

Liben describing the region between Fontaine and Chenyu Vale (Image via HoYoverse)

It is believed that the 4.2 map expansion will allow players to explore the eastern side of the Belleau Region, including the Lumidouce Harbor. The harbor serves as a connecting point between the lands of Fontaine and Liyue. By following the route towards Liyue from the harbor, players are expected to be able to visit Chenyu Vale, a map expansion of Liyue, when it is eventually released.

It is also the region that, during the Marvelous Merchant event, Liben states is famous for tea.

ProjectENKA on X (Formerly Twitter) also leaked an aerial map of the Fontaine region with Lumidouce Harbor marked on the map. It shows the sheer scale of the upcoming region in retrospect to the existing area. From this, fans can get an idea of the topography they can expect to come across when the eastern region is released alongside Lumidouce Harbor in Genshin Impact.

Stay tuned for more details about Genshin Impact's upcoming 4.1 anniversary update.