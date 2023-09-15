Genshin Impact 4.2 Beta application, deadline, and how to apply

With the release of version 4.1 close by, Genshin Impact has already started to recruit players for the 4.2 Beta test. Patch 4.2 will be the third update of the Fontaine region, and gamers hoping to partake in the Beta have until Tuesday, September 19, 2023, to apply. This article will guide Travelers on how to apply for the Beta and the requirements to be considered eligible for the same.

The 4.2 update of Genshin Impact is rumored to introduce the Hydro Archon Furina as a playable character. There is a high possibility that Travelers enrolled in the Beta test will have an opportunity to witness her gameplay beforehand.

That said, it is important to note that you will be required to sign some strict NDAs to discourage the leaking of sensitive information about the patch.

Below are the details interested players should know to take part in Genshin Impact's 4.2 Beta testing.

Genshin Impact 4.2 Beta application process is open till late September

The official Discord announcement for the 4.2 Beta test (Image via Discord/Genshin Impact)

The 4.2 update is speculated to release the Hydro Archon Furina; therefore, many players are interested in signing up for Beta testing. The first thing interested Travelers should do to partake in the 4.2 Beta testing is join the official Discord channel of the game. Once you are part of the channel, go to the information category on the left-hand side, and browse down to "genshin-announcements." Here, you will find the official announcement regarding the 4.2 Beta.

The above countdown reflects the time until sign-ups for the 4.2 Beta testing ends. Fans will be able to apply till 9 pm (EST) on September 19, 2023. You should note the time and date of the deadline, which is visible in your Discord app, as it is reflective of your local time.

Requirements to join Genshin Impact's 4.2 Beta test

Furina, aka Focalors, as seen in-game (Image via HoYoverse)

Travelers will have to follow certain rules to be eligible for the Beta test. Therefore, you should ensure to comply with the following before applying:

You must log in with your HoYoLAB account. The account should be linked with the UID that you are planning to use in the Beta test.

You must be a member of the official Discord channel, and your DMs must be open for messages from Paimon.

You must be over 18 years of age at the time of your application. Underage players will immediately be disqualified.

You must have a valid government ID that you will be required to submit. It is important to make sure the ID isn't expired or revoked.

After that, fans can head to this link to fill out their forms.

Once the entire process is complete and you have registered for Genshin Impact's 4.2 Beta test, you will soon hear from Paimon in your Discord DM if selected. It is important to remember that only a handful of players are selected, and it is entirely possible for some Travelers to miss out on the Beta test.