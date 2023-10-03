Genshin Impact 4.2 weekly boss leaks: Whale boss-fight gameplay, phases, and Domain visuals

Genshin Impact 4.2 is going to have a new weekly boss known as Ptakhur, as per the latest leaks. It is essentially a giant space whale that also has a humanoid phase. Leaked gameplay videos of this boss fight have surfaced online, and while several clips will be included in this article, note that miHoYo actively DMCAs such footage. If the videos are taken down, players can find backups on social media platforms, including Reddit and Twitter.

This new weekly boss drops a Talent Material for Furina in Genshin Impact 4.2. Many players will inevitably want to max her out, so it's worth looking at what the new boss can do in the upcoming version update. Any content found in leaks is subject to change.

Genshin Impact 4.2 leaks: New weekly boss gameplay

There are several different gameplay videos leaked thus far. Leaker Mero has revealed all of them, with the first part shown above. Such footage is also helpful for understanding what the new Domain will look like in Genshin Impact 4.2. It's essentially a beautiful bluish sky with a lavender horizon in the distance, while the player fights on solid water.

This boss has some giant AOE hits and several moves that let it disappear from the battlefield for a while. However, this clip is only the first phase. There are two more known parts of this battle worth covering.

This clip above is a mix of the second and third leaked videos. The Domain is the same as before, but the giant whale can be seen trying to eat the player. The final part of this footage showcases a battle against a humanoid version of Ptakhur.

This boss has several Hydro attacks in its whale form before performing Electro attacks in its humanoid variant. It is known to drop three different Talent Materials, yet none of them have pictures or names at the moment. All that is known about them is that Charlotte and Furina likely use these drops to max out their Talents.

Expand Tweet

The tweet above contains the same videos as before, which can be helpful in case the Genshin Impact 4.2 leaks get taken down. The full details of this weekly boss fight are yet to be revealed, but there is still plenty to witness from the leaked footage.

Concept art leaks

Expand Tweet

There are also concept art and splash art leaks of the new weekly boss in Genshin Impact 4.2. The tweet above shows one of the latter, with Travelers able to see a nice still image of the gigantic whale. Some leaks refer to it as Ptakhur, but that hasn't yet been reflected on Honey Hunter or Ambr.top.

Expand Tweet

The tweet above shows the leaked concept art for the final phase of this Genshin Impact 4.2 weekly boss fight. The bottom right part of the image shows how much taller and wider this foe is compared to Zhongli. Interestingly, the leaked footage doesn't seem to deviate much from this concept art.

It's far too early to tell how difficult this battle will be. Best of luck to players planning to farm Furina or other future Fontaine characters' Talent Level-Up Materials.

Poll : Does this weekly boss look like it's going to be hard to farm? Yes No 0 votes