Genshin Impact 4.2 leaks: New weekly boss and Enemy 'Ptakhur' concept art

Genshin Impact's 4.2 update is expected to add a new Weekly Boss to the game. Usually, a new Weekly Boss is added every time a region's Archon Quest concludes, and it seems the pattern will remain true for Fontaine. Recently, Videreleaks, a reliable source of leaked information, revealed that a new boss monster named Ptakhur may appear during version 4.2.

Although Ptakhur is suspected to be a new Weekly Boss, there are chances that he may just be a new enemy, as per the leaker. It appears from the design that this new boss may be related to the Abyss as well.

Note: This article comprises leaked information and may be subject to change.

Latest Genshin Impact 4.2 leaks show concept art of new enemy 'Ptakhur'

Expand Tweet

Genshin Impact's 4.2 update is expected to introduce a new enemy boss to the game called Ptakhur. The leak comes courtesy of Videreleaks, a prominent leaker within the community. They suspect that this new enemy may be an upcoming Weekly Boss, joining the ranks of Dvalin, Apep, and others.

The design of Ptakhur is reminiscent of some other Abyss enemies in the game. One more peculiar thing about the design is the symbol on the left-hand side, which is eerily similar to that of the Quantum element in Honkai Star Rail, the sister game of Genshin Impact.

Apart from Ptakhur, there is another enemy that is suspected of joining the game in version 4.2.

Genshin Impact 4.2 weekly boss rumored to be the Whale Childe seen in Abyss

Uncle Regret, another renowned leaker, also revealed that the Whale, whom Childe encountered during his time in the Abyss, may also become a Weekly Boss in Genshin's 4.2 update. It is important to note that this is different from the Whale attack that he uses during his boss fight.

Childe first encountered the Whale when he was young and fell into the Abyss. He describes feeling like he was unable to breathe in the latter's presence. Something similar can also be seen happening to Freminet in the Overture teaser.

Expand Tweet

It is also during his time in the Abyss that Childe encounters his master, Skirk, and learns his Foul Legacy combat techniques from her. Childe describes the event in Act I of Fontaine's chapter of Archon Quest.

More information about the Archon Quests will soon be revealed in the upcoming Genshin Impact 4.1 Special Program livestream.