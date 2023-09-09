Genshin Impact 4.2 leaks: New weekly boss rumors hint at a mysterious appearance

Genshin Impact features several Weekly Bosses in the game that players can defeat once per week for exciting rewards. As of now, there are two Weekly Bosses from each region, for a total of eight bosses. Usually, a new Weekly Boss is added to the game when a nation's Archon Quest is completed, and some information surrounding the upcoming Fontaine boss has been leaked.

It is suspected that the new Weekly Boss from the Fontaine region will be none other than Childe's Whale.

Although it may seem highly unlikely, considering Childe himself is a Weekly Boss in Genshin Impact, the leak comes from the courtesy of Uncle Regret, who is a reputed leaker within the community.

Note: This article comprises leaked information and may be subject to change.

Genshin Impact 4.2 may introduce the Whale boss described by Childe, according to leaker

A credible leaker in the community, known as Uncle Regret, has recently revealed information about the upcoming World Boss in Genshin Impact. As per him, Childe's Whale may be the new boss to be introduced in the game during the 4.2 update of Genshin Impact.

Rumors suggest that the Whale Childe saw in the dreams during his time in the Abyss may play an important part in the Archon Quests. Although the leaker doesn't provide any in-game image or video to back up his claims, it does seem plausible at the moment, considering how Childe was introduced during Act I of Archon Quests.

Childe recalls his incident with Whale in Act I of Archon Quest (Image via YouTube/NoxxisGaming)

When Traveler meets Childe for the first time in Fontaine, the latter glosses over the time he fell into an unknown Abyss. He talks about how he dreamt about a massive Whale when he fell and explains how he wasn't able to breathe in its presence. It was also during his time in the Abyss that he met his master, Skirk, and learned his Foul Legacy combat techniques from her.

Although this information was previously known to players via Childe's in-game Character Stories, the fact that Genshin Impact took the time to include it in the Archon Quests is a curious case. Not to mention that Freminet goes through something similar in the Overture Teaser: The Final Feast.

Freminet drowning and the Whale shadow as seen in the teaser (Image via HoYoverse)

In the teaser, when Freminet seems to be unable to breathe underwater, fans can see a massive shadow approaching him. Although it is not confirmed as of this writing, it is extremely plausible that it is the same Whale who may have a bigger role to play in the storyline than expected.

Another interesting piece of information that may add value to this theory is the multiple character design leaks of Skirk that flooded the internet before version 4.0's release. While the players did expect Childe's master to make an appearance in Genshin Impact someday, nobody thought much of it. However, considering there is a possibility for the Whale to become a World Boss, Skirk may play a role in the affair.

More information about the Archon Quests will soon be revealed in the upcoming Genshin Impact 4.1 Special Program livestream.