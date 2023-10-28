HoYoverse was originally supposed to conduct the Special Program for the upcoming Genshin Impact 4.2 update on October 27, 2023, but it was postponed due to some unexpected events.

Unfortunately, the officials are yet to announce the new timings for the same but have stated that they will reveal the new dates soon, and they are expected to announce it soon.

On that note, a new leak has surfaced online suggesting that the Special Program will be broadcast only a few days before the version 4.2 update is released. Here's everything Genshin Impact fans need to know about the potential date for the livestream.

Genshin Impact 4.2 livestream new timings leaked

User World1mpact on X (formerly Twitter) has shared a leak of the potential new date and timings for the Genshin Impact 4.2 livestream. The broadcast is now expected to take place on November 3, 2023, at 8:00 pm (GMT+8).

Below is a list of the new timings for the livestream in different regions as per the leak, along with a universal countdown:

Eastern Time - November 3 at 8:00 am

- November 3 at 8:00 am Australian Central Time - November 3 at 10:00 pm

- November 3 at 10:00 pm Australian Eastern Time - November 3 at 11:00 pm

- November 3 at 11:00 pm UTC Time - November 3 at 12:00 pm

- November 3 at 12:00 pm Greenwich Mean Time - November 3 at 12:00 pm

November 3 at 12:00 pm Western European Time - November 3 at 12:00 pm

- November 3 at 12:00 pm Central European Time - November 3 at 2:00 pm

- November 3 at 2:00 pm Indian Standard Time - November 3 at 5:30 pm

- November 3 at 5:30 pm Central Time - November 3 at 7:00 am

November 3 at 7:00 am Japan Standard Time - November 3 at 9:00 pm

- November 3 at 9:00 pm Korean Standard Time - November 3 at 9:00 pm

Going by this information, the livestream will be done only five days before Genshin Impact 4.2 is released. HoYoverse is also expected to drip market Navia a couple of days before the patch update. Thus, travelers can expect the first week of November to be pretty busy with all the announcements.

During the livestream, the officials will also drop a few codes for free that can be redeemed for rewards up to 300 Primogems, 10 Mystic Enhancement Ores, and more. The redemption codes can be used on the game's official website or via in-game settings.

Genshin Impact 4.2 banners

Here is a complete banner schedule for the next Fontaine update, according to PlayStation France's now-deleted post:

Phase I (November 8 to November 29)

Furina (5-star Hydro)

(5-star Hydro) Baizhu (5-star Dendro)

(5-star Dendro) Charlotte (4-star Cryo)

Phase II (November 29 to December 20)

Ayato (5-star Hydro)

(5-star Hydro) Cyno (5-star Electro)

Both Furina and Charlotte will be released in the first phase of version 4.2. Additionally, Baizhu will also get his rerun banner in this half. Meanwhile, Ayato and Cyno will be in the second phase, which will begin on November 29, 2023.