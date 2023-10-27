Genshin Impact 4.2 livestream delayed as per official statement

The official X (formerly Twitter) handle of Genshin Impact has just released a notice announcing the postponement of the Special Program for the upcoming version 4.2 update that was scheduled to be livestreamed today (October 27, 2023). The announcement does not mention the new timings for the broadcast, however; it has been stated that another notice will be released soon to announce the new date and timings for the same.

The official reason for the postponement of the Special Program livestream is currently unknown. But it is speculated to be related to Chinese politician Li Keqiang's demise. More details about the livestream postponement are mentioned below.

Genshin Impact 4.2 Special Program livestream postponed indefinitely

HoYoverse is expected to release the Genshin Impact version 4.2 update in less than two weeks, and the officials had scheduled a Special Program livestream for the same today at 8:00 AM (UTC-4). However, as per the latest notice from the developers, the broadcast has been postponed indefinitely.

The officials have also stated that they will keep the fans updated and will release another notice soon regarding the new date and timings for the livestream.

Although Hoyoverse has not officially stated the reason for the Genshin Impact 4.2 livestream postponement, it is speculated to be because of Li Keqiang, the ex-Premier of the People's Republic of China's death. According to the Chinese State media, the former economist and politician suddenly had a heart attack and died in Shanghai at the age of 68.

Genshin Impact also delayed Nahida's birthday wish post on their global social media handles by two hours. Additionally, their official Chinese social media handles removed the "Happy Birthday" message from their celebratory posts as the nation mourns Li Keqiang's death.

China is also expected to give the former Premier a state funeral in the upcoming days. Hence, it is likely that there will be a long delay until HoYoverse releases an official statement regarding the Special Program livestream. It is currently unclear if this will also affect the release date of the version 4.2 update.