Genshin Impact 4.2 maintenance and update release schedule

Genshin Impact 4.2 has a little less than a month remaining, as the second half of ongoing 4.1 will be going live on October 17. Aside from the new characters, there is one new location scheduled to be released alongside the update, with additional events and reruns. Based on the ongoing runtime of the current update, v4.2 can be expected to go live on November 8, following the downtime.

The following article will list the maintenance downtimes for every region and window. Readers can also find a small countdown below to help keep track of the release time for the update and all the banners in v4.2.

Maintenance schedule and update release date for Genshin Impact 4.2

Expand Tweet

The following is a countdown to help players from every region keep track of Genshin Impact 4.2 release time in their respective regions.

With one more phase remaining in v4.1, it seems that HoYoverse will keep the usual 21-day runtime for each half. Hence, the following list will provide the maintenance downtime, followed by the release dates and times for all regions:

PDT (UTC -7) : 3:00 pm to 8:00 pm (November 7)

: 3:00 pm to 8:00 pm (November 7) MDT (UTC -6) : 4:00 pm to 9:00 pm (November 7)

: 4:00 pm to 9:00 pm (November 7) CDT (UTC -5) : 5:00 pm to 10:00 pm (November 7)

: 5:00 pm to 10:00 pm (November 7) EDT (UTC -4) : 6:00 pm to 11:00 pm (November 7)

: 6:00 pm to 11:00 pm (November 7) BST (UTC +1) : 11:00 pm (November 7) to 4:00 am (November 8)

: 11:00 pm (November 7) to 4:00 am (November 8) CEST (UTC +2) : 12:00 am to 5:00 am (November 8)

: 12:00 am to 5:00 am (November 8) MSK (UTC +3) : 1:00 am to 6:00 am (November 8)

: 1:00 am to 6:00 am (November 8) IST (UTC +5:30) : 3:30 am to 8:30 am (November 8)

: 3:30 am to 8:30 am (November 8) CST (UTC +8) : 6:00 am to 11:00 am (November 8)

: 6:00 am to 11:00 am (November 8) JST (UTC +9) : 7:00 am to 12:00 pm (November 8)

: 7:00 am to 12:00 pm (November 8) NZST (UTC +12): 10:00 am to 3:00 pm (November 8)

The following is a list of major countries that will be having the update released on their respective timeframes:

India : 8:30 am (November 8)

: 8:30 am (November 8) Philippines : 11:00 am (November 8)

: 11:00 am (November 8) China : 11:00 am (November 8)

: 11:00 am (November 8) UK : 4:00 am (November 8)

: 4:00 am (November 8) Japan : 12:00 pm (November 8)

: 12:00 pm (November 8) Korea: 12:00 pm (November 8)

Expand Tweet

Here is a small summary of all upcoming characters and banners in the 4.2 update, starting from November 8:

First phase November 8 to 29: Furina (new), Baizhu (rerun), Charlotte (new), Beidou, and Collei.

Second phase November 29 to December 20: Ayato, Cyno, Xiangling, Kuki Shinobu, and Kirara.

Safe to say that the entire community is looking forward to not only the Hydro Archon's playable version but Charlotte's 4-star kit as a Cryo healer as well.

Stellar Reunion returnee event update in Genshin Impact 4.2

Expand Tweet

HoYoverse has announced a slight tweak in the returnee "Stellar Reunion" event. Starting October 23 until the Genshin Impact 4.2 release time, anyone eligible for the returnee event will not be able to activate it. However, it can be done upon the 4.2 release on November 8. Similarly, players with activated "Stellar Reunion" will have no problem in getting the event during the maintenance.

For more details, readers are recommended to learn about the eligibility for activating the Stellar Reunion event.