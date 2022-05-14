How to get Genshin Impact Stellar Union event: How to trigger it and Reward list

Genshin Impact is a game of attrition that demands a lot of grinding if players want to have enough resources and summons for the characters and weapons.

Players with a more casual approach might take a few days off, which can hamper their game's progress. Fortunately for those who return to the game after a break of many days, at least 14 or more will receive an exclusive event called Stellar Reunion. This is an event created by officials to assist players who have returned to the game and reward them with primogems and other resources.

This article will explain everything players need to know about the Stellar Reunion event and its rewards in Genshin Impact.

Guide to Stellar Reunion in Genshin Impact

Stellar Reunion event page (Image via Genshin Impact)

The Stellar Reunion event is an excellent addition to Genshin Impact in the patch 1.2 update. The goal was to assist players with special rewards for returning to Genshin Impact.

Keep in mind that there is an eligibility criteria for the Stellar Reunion event to trigger for players. Here is a quick rundown of the returnee eligibility criteria-

Adventure Rank must be level 10 or more

Player has not logged in for 14 consecutive days

It has been 45 days since the last Stellar Reunion event was triggered

The event is comprised of four parts each providing different rewards and will last for a total of 14 days from when the event was triggered. Once the Stellar Reunion event ends, all the event progress and unclaimed rewards will be lost. Hence, players are advised to collect all the rewards available in the event to take full advantage.

They are gifted with a one-time reward for triggering the event. The rewards they receive are:

100 x Primogems

1 x Fragile Resin

5 x Hero's Wits

10 x Mystic Enhancement Ores

80,000 x Mora

Once claimed, players can move forward with the rest of the parts offered by the event.

Passage of Time

Passage of Time is part of the Stellar Reunion event where players need to log in to receive handsome rewards. As seen on the Twitter image above, one can log in for seven days and claim the following rewards:

400 x Primogems

10 x Mystic Enhancement Ores

10 x Hero's Wit

2 x Fragile Resin

It is not necessary for players to login consecutively, rather they have to login for a total of seven days before the event ends.

Homeward Path

The Homeward Path will provide players with event exclusive quests on a daily basis until the duration of the event. They can complete these quests to claim rewards and accumulate points. New missions are added every day for the first four days of Homeward Path.

Players can obtain the following rewards after accumating enough points:

100 Points: 200,000 mora

200,000 mora 200 Points: 2 Fragile Resins

2 Fragile Resins 400 Points: 1 Mappa Mare

Reunion Blessing

Reunion Blessing (Image via Genshin Impact)

Travelers returning can use the Reunion Blessing of Stellar Reunion to gain double drops from artifacts, ascension, and talent domains. Players can also use their original resin to receive double the rewards from the blossom of wealth and revelations.

Keep in mind that the double drops from Reunion Blessing do not stack with other similar bonuses or events such as the upcoming Overflowing Mastery event and others. Hence, double drops from the Reunion Blessing will be prioritized instead.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul