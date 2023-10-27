Genshin Impact 4.2 official banners: Furina, Ayato, reruns and complete release schedule

The upcoming Genshin Impact version 4.2 update banners have finally been revealed. Although the Special Program livestream got delayed due to unconfirmed reasons, PlayStation France has officially confirmed all the new content that will be featured in the next Fontaine update.

This includes the highly anticipated Event Wishes, which will feature the Hydro Archon and Charlotte.

Additionally, the characters that will receive rerun banners have also been confirmed, and they match the details from all the recent leaks.

Unfortunately, the blog by PlayStation France has been deleted. Hence, this article will cover everything Genshin Impact players need to know about the upcoming version 4.2 Event Wishes.

PlayStation France reveals Furina and Charlotte will be in the first phase of Genshin Impact 4.2

Charlotte will be released in the first phase (Image via PlayStation.Blog)

PlayStation France has officially confirmed that Furina and Charlotte will be in the first phase of the Genshin Impact 4.2 update, which will be released on November 8, 2023. Fortunately, their banners will be available as soon as the new patch goes online.

Without further delay, below is a complete banner schedule of the upcoming 4.2 update:

Phase I (November 8 to November 29)

Furina (5-star Hydro)

(5-star Hydro) Baizhu (5-star Dendro)

(5-star Dendro) Charlotte (4-star Cryo)

Phase II (November 29 to December 20)

Ayato (5-star Hydro)

(5-star Hydro) Cyno (5-star Electro)

According to PlayStation France's now-deleted blog, the first phase will feature Baizhu's first rerun banner and will last three weeks (or 21 days).

Additionally, Ayato and Cyno will be in the second phase, which will begin on November 29, 2023, and will also run for 21 days, assuming there are no extensions, meaning it should end on December 20, 2023.

It should be noted that Charlotte is the only 4-star unit that has been confirmed to be in the first phase at the moment. Other 4-star featured characters will be revealed at a later date.

That said, some leaks have hinted that Beidou and Collei might be in the first phase. On the other hand, Xiangling, Kuki Shinobu, and Kirara are likely to appear in the latter half.

Considering that the leaks about the rerun for the 5-star characters were true, it is safe to assume that the info about the other 4-star units is also reliable for now.

PlayStation France reveals a new overworld boss for Furina's max ascension

New world boss Tulpa (Image via HoYoverse)

The now-deleted Genshin Impact 4.2 blog on PlayStation France's website also revealed a new overworld boss called Tulpa Hydro, shown in the image above.

During the fight, it can summon several minions named half-tulpas and absorb them to boost its power. The new boss will also drop materials for Furina's max ascension. More details will be revealed during the Special Program livestream.