Is Baizhu worth pulling in Genshin Impact 4.2 rerun? Leaks and meta value explained

HoYoverse will release the highly anticipated Genshin Impact 4.2 update in less than three weeks. Interestingly, the potential Event Wishes in the upcoming patch has already been leaked. It's hinted that Baizhu may get his first rerun banner in the update's first phase. With the addition of new game mechanics in Fontaine, many players might wonder if he's still worth pulling.

Notably, the value of all healers in Genshin Impact has significantly risen in Fontaine due to the new mechanics where the unit loses HP upon using their Charged Attack or Skill. With that in mind, this article will discuss Baizhu's pull value in the ongoing meta.

Genshin Impact 4.2 Baizhu rerun leaks and pull value

The above X post by KiraToTheTop shares the potential banners in the upcoming Genshin Impact 4.2 update. Furina is expected to debut in the first phase along with Baizhu. Assuming the leaks are true, this will be the latter's first rerun banner. Meanwhile, Beidou, Collei, and Charlotte are speculated to be the featured 4-star units in the first half of the next update.

Note that the banner is based on leaks and is subject to change. Genshin Impact will officially announce the Event Wishes during the version 4.2 Special Program conducted on October 27, 2023.

Baizhu is a great healer. (Image via HoYoverse)

Before discussing Baizhu's pull value in Genshin Impact 4.2, it's important to mention his strengths. His kit is mostly focused on healing party members, and it's safe to say that he's one of the best healers in the game. Being a Catalyst unit, all of his Normal and Charged Attack deals Dendro damage, which can be useful to trigger reactions if he's used as an on-field driver.

Baizhu also provides a shield, albeit not as strong as other shielders in the game. In addition, he buffs the Dendro reaction damage such as Bloom, Hyperbloom, and Burgeon, making him an amazing off-field support option in Dendro reaction-based teams with units like Cyno and Keqing.

As previously mentioned, the new HP draining mechanics in Fontaine have increased the value of all the game's healers, including Baizhu. That said, he's not a game-changer or a must-have unit. Unfortunately, he's not as good as other characters like Kokomi and Bennett, who provide much more utility.

It is also worth mentioning that several Fontaine characters have self-healing abilities and are more suited to work with the abovementioned characters. While Baizhu isn't a bad unit by any means, he's mostly restricted to Dendro-based teams due to his element and isn't as good as other healer supports outside Dendro team comps.

Meta-wise, Bubu Pharmacy's owner is not a must-have unit, but he can be a good option only if there are no better alternatives. In conclusion, if travelers do not have a good healer like Kokomi and Bennett, Baizhu can be a solid choice. At the same time, if players already have another good healer, he is skippable.