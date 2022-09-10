5 best Dendro teams to build for Kokomi in Genshin Impact

Sangonomiya Kokomi is now available in Genshin Impact version 3.0 for the second half, having her second rerun banner alongside Ganyu. The Divine Priestess has gained more fame than when she was first released because of the addition of the Dendro element in the game.

Although Kokomi has multiple team variations with old elements, Dendro reactions are having a blast in the current Spiral Abyss, expanding her lineup to Bloom and Hyperbloom teams. This article will include the best composition for Kokomi in Dendro teams.

Top 5 team compositions with Sangonomiya Kokomi in Genshin Impact that use Dendro

Dendro Core will appear after the combination of Dendro and Hydro (Image via HoYoverse)

It is important to note that once Hydro comes into contact with Dendro on any opponent in Genshin Impact, a Dendro Core will spawn. Once the core appears, there are three options that players can use: either let the Dendro Core explode by itself, inflict Electro to trigger the Hyperbloom reaction and change the core into a homing shot, or inflict Pyro to trigger the Burgeon reaction.

Since Kokomi is a constant Hydro applicant off-field, Bloom, Hyperbloom, and Burgeon are the only options for her Dendro team in the current version of the game.

1) Kokomi + Dendro MC + Fischl + Sucrose

F2P Hyperbloom team (Image via HoYoverse)

The most obvious and F2P (free-to-play) team for Kokomi would be the Hyperbloom team with Fischl, Dendro MC, and Sucrose. The community wholeheartedly agrees that Dendro MC is a better Dendro off-field unit than Collei.

With Traveler's Burst and Kokomi's Skill, Dendro Core will spawn multiple times. Fischl can trigger Hyperbloom and Sucrose to gather enemies and spread the reactions.

2) Yae Miko + Tighnari + Collei + Kokomi

Yudia💜 @YudiaStarmine .

But umm, my Collei died on this test run. So with just Kokomi, Yae Miko, and Tighnari I was able to do the Ruin Worm floor. I really am surprised, there’s so much damage that comes from just the reactions. Bloom, Hyperbloom, Quicken, and Aggravate I think dendro is the futureBut umm, my Collei died on this test run. So with just Kokomi, Yae Miko, and Tighnari I was able to do the Ruin Worm floor. I really am surprised, there’s so much damage that comes from just the reactions. Bloom, Hyperbloom, Quicken, and Aggravate I think dendro is the future 😲.But umm, my Collei died on this test run. So with just Kokomi, Yae Miko, and Tighnari I was able to do the Ruin Worm floor. I really am surprised, there’s so much damage that comes from just the reactions. Bloom, Hyperbloom, Quicken, and Aggravate https://t.co/Hg9JPz9N2t

Electro receives a huge surge of strength with the addition of Dendro to Genshin Impact. Another Hyperbloom team with Kokomi as the Hydro applicant would be Yae Miko, Tighnari, and Collei. Yae Miko is exceptionally good with the Electro application off-field, while Tighnari will be the DPS to trigger Quicken and Spread.

3) Raiden Shogun + Kokomi + Dendro MC + Collei

Raiden Shogun with a new team variation (Image via HoYoverse)

The Raiden National Team has been in the spotlight since the release of the Electro Archon. With the addition of Dendro, Raiden Shogun now gains a new national team with Hyperbloom as the core reaction.

With both Dendro MC and Collei in the team, the regeneration of Bloom will be faster than usual, and Raiden can easily trigger Electro reactions on the Dendro Cores with her Elemental Skill and Burst.

4) Kokomi + Xiangling + Bennett + Collei

Burgeon is one of the reactions that wasn't used too much in Genshin Impact as Hyperbloom and Aggravate usually steal the spotlight. But that doesn't mean Burgeon is useless. When Kokomi is partnered with Xiangling, Bennett, and Collei, this team can steadily handle all the mobs in the Spiral Abyss.

5) Kokomi + Dendro MC + Sucrose + Rosaria

Cryo character in a Dendro team (Image via HoYoverse)

The last team is another unusual lineup in which Bloom and Freeze will work together. Dendro did not react to any of Cryo's reactions, so Rosaria can still Freeze any Wet enemies. In the meantime, Kokomi can still trigger Bloom with the help of Dendro MC and allow Dendro Core to explode and deal damage against frozen opponents.

While Kokomi is not a must-have character in Genshin Impact, she has undoubtedly gained a lot of attention, especially after the addition of Dendro to the game.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Siddharth Satish