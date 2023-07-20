Kokomi will return with her third rerun banner in the second phase of the ongoing Genshin Impact 3.8 update. While she was one of the most hated characters when she made her debut because of her negative CRIT Rate, she has now become one of the most sought Hydro support units in the game. Kokomi can do many things, from off-field Hydro application to healing and greatly buffing her party members.
Depending on the team, players can also use Kokomi as a main DPS. Her versatility makes her one of the best units in Genshin Impact. This article will feature some of her best team comps and cover her best weapons and artifacts in the game.
Best Kokomi teams for different reactions in Genshin Impact
Best Kokomi Bloom team in Genshin Impact
1) Kokomi + Nahida + Nilou + Dendro Traveler
The combination of Kokomi, Nahida, Nilou, and Dendro Traveler makes one of the strongest meta teams in the game. Check out the table below to know the best builds for the team.
Nahida is the main Dendro support in this team, while Nilou and Kokomi will provide Hydro to trigger Bloom reactions. At the same time, Nilou's kit will greatly enhance the Bountiful Core DMG, while the Divine Priestess will stay on-field and keep everyone alive with her healing. Meanwhile, the Dendro MC will also provide extra off-field DMG.
2) Kokomi + Nilou + Collei + Xingqiu
Here's another great Bloom team comp with Kokomi. This party consists of three Hydro units and only one Dendro unit. The team rotation is pretty much the same as the previous one. However, since Collei is the only source of Dendro, players must make sure to use her Elemental Burst in time to trigger Dendro reactions. Here is a complete build for this team.
Genshin Impact players can also pick Yelan instead of Xingqiu in this party. The former has more damage output potential, so it will generate overall more DPS. If travelers use Yelan, they can utilize the same artifact set as Xinqgiu. For weapons, Aqua Simulacra and Sacrificial Warbow are great choices.
Best Kokomi Hyperbloom teams in Genshin Impact
1) Kokomi + Nahida + Raiden Shogun + Kazuha
This team comp is one of the strongest Hyperbloom teams in Genshin Impact. Once again, Kokomi will be the main DPS unit, and Kazuha will be a support. Meanwhile, Nahida and Raiden will stay off-field and consistently apply Dendro and Electro from their Elemental Skill to trigger reactions. Players can refer to the table below for their builds.
Kazuha can be useful here since he can apply CC to group up the enemies, but Genshin Impact players can replace him with some other units, such as Xingqiu, Yelan, or Zhongli.
2) Kokomi + Xingqiu + Kuki Shinobu + Collei
If fans cannot form a team with the characters mentioned in the previous entry, here is another team recommendation with F2P units. Kokomi is again the on-field unit in this party, with Collei as the off-field Dendro applier. Meanwhile, Xingqiu and Kuki Shinobu will consistently provide Hydro and Electro for Hyperbloom reactions.
Genshin Impact players can also use the Dendro main character instead of Collei.
Best Kokomi freeze teams in Genshin Impact
1) Ayaka + Shenhe + Kazuha + Kokomi
While freeze reaction is not as popular as the Dendro-based reactions at the moment, Ayaka's Permafreeze team is still one of the most powerful in the game. Here is a complete build guide for this party.
Shenhe and Kazuha will provide a ton of buff to increase Ayaka's Cryo damage. Meanwhile, Kokomi will provide healing and apply Hydro from off-field to freeze the enemies.
2) Ayaka + Diona + Sucrose + Kokomi
Here is a F2P Ayaka Freeze team comp with Kokomi. Diona and Sucrose will replace Shenhe and Kazuha. Refer to the table below for the complete build.
Diona can provide a shield to protect the active unit from incoming attacks, and Sucrose can trigger Swirl reactions just like Kazuha. This party fundamentally works in the same way as the previous one.