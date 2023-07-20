Kokomi will return with her third rerun banner in the second phase of the ongoing Genshin Impact 3.8 update. While she was one of the most hated characters when she made her debut because of her negative CRIT Rate, she has now become one of the most sought Hydro support units in the game. Kokomi can do many things, from off-field Hydro application to healing and greatly buffing her party members.

Depending on the team, players can also use Kokomi as a main DPS. Her versatility makes her one of the best units in Genshin Impact. This article will feature some of her best team comps and cover her best weapons and artifacts in the game.

Best Kokomi teams for different reactions in Genshin Impact

Best Kokomi Bloom team in Genshin Impact

1) Kokomi + Nahida + Nilou + Dendro Traveler

Premium Bloom team (Image via HoYoverse)

The combination of Kokomi, Nahida, Nilou, and Dendro Traveler makes one of the strongest meta teams in the game. Check out the table below to know the best builds for the team.

Character Artifact Weapon Stat Priorities Kokomi (Main DPS) 4pc Ocean-Hued Clam Everlasting Moonglow or Prototype Amber HP% - HP% - Healing Bonus Nahida (Sub-DPS) 4pc Deepwood Memories A Thousand Floating Dreams or Mappa Mare EM - EM - EM Nilou (Sub-DPS) 2pc Tenacity of the Millelith + 2pc Vourokasha's Glow Key of Khaj-Nisut or Iron Sting HP% - HP% - HP% Dendro Traveler (Sub-DPS) 4pc Gilded Dreams Iron Sting or Favonius Sword EM - EM - EM

Nahida is the main Dendro support in this team, while Nilou and Kokomi will provide Hydro to trigger Bloom reactions. At the same time, Nilou's kit will greatly enhance the Bountiful Core DMG, while the Divine Priestess will stay on-field and keep everyone alive with her healing. Meanwhile, the Dendro MC will also provide extra off-field DMG.

2) Kokomi + Nilou + Collei + Xingqiu

Bloom team without Nahida (Image via HoYoverse)

Here's another great Bloom team comp with Kokomi. This party consists of three Hydro units and only one Dendro unit. The team rotation is pretty much the same as the previous one. However, since Collei is the only source of Dendro, players must make sure to use her Elemental Burst in time to trigger Dendro reactions. Here is a complete build for this team.

Character Artifact Weapon Stat Priorities Kokomi (Main DPS) 4pc Ocean-Hued Clam Everlasting Moonglow or Prototype Amber HP% - HP% - Healing Bonus Xingqiu (Sub-DPS) 4pc Emblem of Severed Fate Sacrificial Sword EM - EM - EM Nilou (Sub-DPS) 2pc Tenacity of the Millelith + 2pc Vourokasha's Glow Key of Khaj-Nisut or Iron Sting HP% - HP% - HP% Collei (Support) 4pc Deepwood Memories The Stringless EM - EM - EM

Genshin Impact players can also pick Yelan instead of Xingqiu in this party. The former has more damage output potential, so it will generate overall more DPS. If travelers use Yelan, they can utilize the same artifact set as Xinqgiu. For weapons, Aqua Simulacra and Sacrificial Warbow are great choices.

Best Kokomi Hyperbloom teams in Genshin Impact

1) Kokomi + Nahida + Raiden Shogun + Kazuha

Kokomi Hyperbloom team (Image via HoYoverse)

This team comp is one of the strongest Hyperbloom teams in Genshin Impact. Once again, Kokomi will be the main DPS unit, and Kazuha will be a support. Meanwhile, Nahida and Raiden will stay off-field and consistently apply Dendro and Electro from their Elemental Skill to trigger reactions. Players can refer to the table below for their builds.

Character Artifact Weapon Stat Priorities Kokomi (Main DPS) 4pc Ocean-Hued Clam Everlasting Moonglow or Prototype Amber HP% - HP% - Healing Bonus Nahida (Sub-DPS) 4pc Deepwood Memories A Thousand Floating Dreams or Mappa Mare EM - EM - EM Raiden Shogun (Sub-DPS) 4pc Gilded Dreams Dragon's Bane EM - EM - EM Kazuha (Support) 4pc Viridescent Venerer Freedom-Sworn or Iron Sting EM - EM - EM

Kazuha can be useful here since he can apply CC to group up the enemies, but Genshin Impact players can replace him with some other units, such as Xingqiu, Yelan, or Zhongli.

2) Kokomi + Xingqiu + Kuki Shinobu + Collei

F2P Hyperbloom team (Image via HoYoverse)

If fans cannot form a team with the characters mentioned in the previous entry, here is another team recommendation with F2P units. Kokomi is again the on-field unit in this party, with Collei as the off-field Dendro applier. Meanwhile, Xingqiu and Kuki Shinobu will consistently provide Hydro and Electro for Hyperbloom reactions.

Character Artifact Weapon Stat Priorities Kokomi (Main DPS) 4pc Ocean-Hued Clam Everlasting Moonglow or Prototype Amber HP% - HP% - Healing Bonus Xingqiu (Sub-DPS) 4pc Emblem of Severed Fate Sacrificial Sword ATK% - Hydro DMG - CRIT Rate/DMG Kuki Shinobu (Sub-DPS) 4pc Gilded Dream Freedom-Sworn or Iron Sting EM - EM - EM Collei (Sub-DPS) 4pc Deepwood Memories The Stringless EM/ER/ATK% - Dendro DMG - CRIT

Genshin Impact players can also use the Dendro main character instead of Collei.

Best Kokomi freeze teams in Genshin Impact

1) Ayaka + Shenhe + Kazuha + Kokomi

Ayaka Permafreeze team (Image via HoYoverse)

While freeze reaction is not as popular as the Dendro-based reactions at the moment, Ayaka's Permafreeze team is still one of the most powerful in the game. Here is a complete build guide for this party.

Character Artifact Weapon Stat Priorities Ayaka (Main DPS) 4pc Blizzard Strayer Mistsplitter Reforged or Amenoma Kageuchi ATK% - Cryo DMG - CRIT DMG Shenhe (Sup-DPS) 4pc Noblesse Oblige Calamity Queller or Favonius Lance ER/ATK% - ATK% - ATK% Kazuha (Support) 4pc Viridescent Venerer Freedom-Sworn or Iron Sting EM - EM - EM Kokomi (Healer/Support) 4pc Tenacity of the Millelith Thrilling Tales of Dragon Slayer HP% - HP% - Healing Bonus

Shenhe and Kazuha will provide a ton of buff to increase Ayaka's Cryo damage. Meanwhile, Kokomi will provide healing and apply Hydro from off-field to freeze the enemies.

2) Ayaka + Diona + Sucrose + Kokomi

Permafreeze team without Shenhe and Kazuha (Image via HoYoverse)

Here is a F2P Ayaka Freeze team comp with Kokomi. Diona and Sucrose will replace Shenhe and Kazuha. Refer to the table below for the complete build.

Character Artifact Weapon Stat Priorities Ayaka (Main DPS) 4pc Blizzard Strayer Mistsplitter Reforged or Amenoma Kageuchi ATK% - Cryo DMG - CRIT DMG Diona (Shielder) 4pc Noblesse Oblige Sacrificial Bow or Favonius Warbow HP% - HP% - Healing Bonus/HP% Sucrose (Support) 4pc Viridescent Venerer Mappa Mare EM - EM - EM Kokomi (Healer/Support) 4pc Tenacity of the Millelith Thrilling Tales of Dragon Slayer HP% - HP% - Healing Bonus

Diona can provide a shield to protect the active unit from incoming attacks, and Sucrose can trigger Swirl reactions just like Kazuha. This party fundamentally works in the same way as the previous one.