List of best Ayaka team comps and builds as of Genshin Impact version 3.5

Genshin Impact's Cryo Princess is finally back with her second rerun banner alongside Shenhe. Kamisato Ayaka is a 5-star Cryo main DPS unit that hails from Inazuma, the Land of Eternity. Thanks to her unique gameplay and eye-catching design, she is one of the most popular characters in the game.

Ayaka is a very powerful character and usually shines in Freeze teams and can clear nearly every endgame content. That said, this article will showcase some of the best builds and team compositions in Genshin Impact that players can build around her.

Best Kamisato Ayaka build in Genshin Impact 3.5

Best artifact options for Ayaka

1) Blizzard Strayer

The 4-piece Blizzard Strayer set (Image via HoYoverse)

The Blizzard Strayer is one of the most powerful and broken artifacts in Genshin Impact and is also the best set for Ayaka. The bonus effects of this four-piece set are as follows:

2-piece set: Cryo DMG Bonus +15%

Cryo DMG Bonus +15% 4-piece set: When a character attacks an opponent affected by Cryo, their CRIT Rate is increased by 20%. If the opponent is Frozen, the CRIT Rate is increased by an additional 20%.

Ayaka can gain a total of 40% CRIT Rate depending on the enemy, which is a massive amount, considering it is one of the rare stats in the game.

2) 2-piece combos

2-piece Blizzard Strayer + 2-piece Noblesse Oblige (Image via HoYoverse)

Although the four-piece Blizzard Strayer will always be the best in the slot for Ayaka, a two-piece combo of Blizzard Strayer and Noblesse Oblige is also viable. This set will provide a 15% Cryo DMG bonus and also increase the Cryo Princess' Elemental Burst DMG by 20%, which is the main source of her damage.

Weapon options for Ayaka

1) Mistsplitter Reforged

Mistsplitter Reforged is a 5-star sword (Image via HoYoverse)

The Mistsplitter Reforged is Ayaka's 5-star signature weapon and her best-in-slot option in Genshin Impact. It provides a 44.1% CRIT DMG to the character equipping it and increases their Elemental DMG by 12% at refinement one.

2) Amenoma Kageuchi

Amenoma Kageuchi is a craftable weapon (Image via HoYoverse)

Amenoma Kageuchi is a 4-star craftable and easily accessible weapon in Genshin Impact. The sword provides a good amount of ATK and also helps regenerate some energy from its passive, making it Ayaka's best F2P option in the game.

3) Blackcliff Longsword

Blackcliff Longsword provides a good amount of CRIT DMG (Image via HoYoverse)

The Blackcliff Longsword is a 4-star weapon that provides a good amount of 36.8% CRIT DMG at level 90. It can only be obtained by exchanging 24 Masterless Glitters from Paimon's Bargains shop.

Upon defeating an enemy, a refinement one Blackcliff Longsword increases the user's ATK by 12% for 30 seconds and this effect can be stacked up to three times, so a character can gain up to 36% ATK. It is a great weapon option for Ayaka when fighting multiple enemies.

3) Ayaka talent priorities

Ayaka's talents (Image via HoYoverse)

Ayaka's main source of damage is her Elemental Burst - Kamisato Art: Soumetsu. So, it's recommended to level up her talents in the following manner: Elemental Burst > Normal Attack > Elemental Skill.

Best teams for Ayaka in Genshin Impact

1) Ayaka, Shenhe, Kokomi, and Kazuha

Ayaka Permafreeze team (Image via HoYoverse)

Kazuha, Shenhe, and Kokomi are generally considered the best teammates for the Cryo Princess in the game. Collectively, they are called the Ayaka Permafreeze team.

Ayaka is the main DPS unit in this party. Meanwhile, Kazuha is an Anemo support unit that will shred enemies' resistance, and Kokomi is the main Hydro support unit that will apply Hydro on enemies to trigger the Freeze reaction. Finally, Shenhe is the main Cryo support character who will buff Ayaka's damage.

Interestingly, this composition was also the most used team in the new Spiral Abyss cycle. Although players will lose some DPS, they can also use Rosaria or Diona if they don't have Shenhe.

2) Mono Cryo team

Mono Cryo team (Image via HoYoverse)

This is a Mono Cryo team with three Cryo and one Anemo unit. Kazuha will apply CC and buff the party's elemental damage. Meanwhile, Shenhe will buff both Ganyu and Ayaka, who are known to be two of the best DPS units in Genshin Impact.

