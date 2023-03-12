Best 4-star weapons to build for Ayaka and Shenhe in Genshin Impact

The second phase of Genshin Impact 3.5 is only a week away and will bring back one of the strongest pairs in the game, Ayaka and Shenhe. Both are 5-star Cryo characters that work incredibly well together as a team. Ayaka is one of the most powerful and broken main DPS units in Genshin Impact, and Shenhe is a support that helps characters like Ayaka deal more damage.

Both are easy to build and very F2P-friendly units as well. This article will list some of the best 4-star options to build for Ayaka and Shenhe in Genshin Impact.

The Black Sword is the best 4-star sword for Ayaka in Genshin Impact

1) The Black Sword

The Black Sword is the best 4-star option (Image via HoYoverse)

The Black Sword is a 4-star weapon that can be obtained by purchasing the Battle Pass in Genshin Impact. Some may argue that this weapon's CRIT Rate stat would be wasteful for Ayaka since she would ideally use the Blizzard Strayer set. That is, however, not the case since The Black Sword's second stat will make sure Ayaka deals CRIT DMG more consistently.

Additionally, the weapon's passive increases the DMG dealt by Normal and Charged Attacks by 20%, which are essential parts of Ayaka's kit.

2) Blackcliff Longsword

Blackcliff Longsword is a good CRIT DMG weapon (Image via HoYoverse)

Blackcliff Longsword is a great option for Ayaka. Similar to the previous entry, it cannot be pulled from Gacha and can only be obtained by exchanging 24 Masterless Starglitters in Paimon's Bargains.

A level 90 Blackcliff Longsword provides a 36.8% CRIT DMG from its second stat. At R1, upon defeating an enemy, the weapon's passive also increases the user's ATK by 12% for 30 seconds, and this effect can be stacked up to three times.

3) Amenoma Kageuchi

Amenoma Kageuchi is a good F2P option (Image via HoYoverse)

The craftable weapon from the Inazuma series, Amenoma Kageuchi, can be considered the best 4-star F2P option for the Shirasagi no Himegimi in Genshin Impact. While it has a low base attack, the 55.1% ATK sub-stat makes up for it.

Additionally, the weapon's passive ability allows the wielder to gain a succession seed upon using their Elemental Skill, which can solve the energy requirement issues.

4) The Flute

The Flute is a decent weapon (Image via HoYoverse)

The Flute can be a decent 4-star option for Ayaka. It has a high base attack of 510 with a good amount of 41.3% ATK in the second stat.

If the user performs a Normal or Charged Attack, they will gain a Harmonic stack from The Flute's passive. Upon obtaining five such stacks, the sword deals 100% ATK DMG to all nearby opponents.

Favonius Lance is the best F2P Polearm for Shenhe in Genshin Impact

1) Favonius Lance

Favonius Lance is good Shenhe as a battery (Image via HoYoverse)

Favonius Lance is overall the best F2P option for Shenhe in Genshin Impact. It has a high base ATK of 565 and 30.6% Energy Recharge second stat, which can be extremely useful in the Freeze teams with Ayaka.

2) "The Catch"

It is a good Energy Recharge weapon (Image via HoYoverse)

"The Catch" is one of the best 4-star weapons in Genshin Impact and can be obtained at maxed refinements for free. While it has a slightly lower base ATK than Favonius Lance, it makes up for it with its higher Energy Recharge second stat.

Additionally, "The Catch" increases the Elemental Burst DMG by 32% and Elemental Burst CRIT Rate by 12% at R1, allowing Shenhe to act as a good battery while dealing damage from her own burst.

3) Wavebreaker's Fin

It has the highest base ATK among all 4-star polearms (Image via HoYoverse)

This 4-star weapon is an Event Wish limited item, making it harder to get than previous entries. However, it has a base ATK of 620, the highest among all the 4-star Polearms in the game and what Shenhe needs.

Additionally, it increases the user's Elemental Burst DMG depending on the combined max Energy Recharge of the team.

