The highly anticipated Genshin Impact version 4.2 update will go live in less than three weeks. The upcoming patch will finally release the Hydro Archon as a playable character along with Charlotte. The next update is also expected to add a new permanent explorable region in east Fontaine. In any case, travelers can expect the upcoming version 4.2 update to bring a ton of exciting content.

The officials will do a livestream where they will announce all the things that will be in the next patch, including the Event Wishes. Genshin Impact players, check out the dates for all the upcoming events related to v4.2 in this article.

Note: Some parts of the article are based on leaks and are subject to change.

Genshin Impact 4.2 maintenance schedule, banner leaks, and more

The Special Program for Genshin Impact 4.2 is expected to be conducted on October 27, 2023, and the same will be livestreamed on the game's official Twitch and YouTube channels. During the live show, the developers will reveal all the upcoming content, including banners and events.

It should be noted that Genshin Impact 4.2 will be released across all servers simultaneously on November 8, 2023, at 11 am (UTC+8).

There will also be a short maintenance period before the patch goes live. However, the exact timings for that will differ for each player depending on their region.

Below is a complete v4.2 maintenance schedule for different timezones:

American timezones (November 7, 2023)

Hawaii Standard Time: 12 pm - 5 pm

Alaska Daylight Time: 2 pm - 7 pm

Pacific Daylight Time: 3 pm - 8 pm

Mountain Daylight Time: 4 pm - 9 pm

Central Daylight Time: 5 pm - 10 pm

Eastern Daylight Time: 6 pm - 11 pm

European timezones (November 7-8, 2023)

Western European Summer Time: 11 pm - 4 am

Central European Summer Time: 12 am - 5 am

Eastern European Summer Time: 1 am - 6 am

Asian timezones (November 8, 2023)

India Standard Time: 3:30 am - 8:30 am

China Standard Time: 6 am - 11 am

Philippine Standard Time: 6 am - 11 am

Japanese Standard Time: 7 am - 12 pm

Korea Standard Time: 7 am -12 pm

Here is the expected banner schedule for the upcoming update, as per leaks:

Phase I (November 8 - November 29)

Furina (5-star Hydro)

(5-star Hydro) Baizhu (5-star Dendro)

(5-star Dendro) Charlotte (4-star Cryo)

(4-star Cryo) Beidou (4-star Electro)

(4-star Electro) Collei (4-star Dendro)

Phase II (November 29 - December 20)

Ayato (5-star Hydro)

(5-star Hydro) Cyno (5-star Electro)

(5-star Electro) Xiangling (4-star Pyro)

(4-star Pyro) Kuki Shinobu (4-star Electro)

(4-star Electro) Kirara (4-star Dendro)

Luckily, the Hydro Archon's kit has already been leaked, and she seems to be a solid unit. Naturally, many players are looking forward to pulling her.

Navia and Chevreuse expected drip marketing date

According to recent leaks, Navia and Chevreuse are speculated to be released in Genshin Impact 4.3. Therefore, the officials are expected to drip-market them a few days before version 4.2 goes live.

Additionally, a new unit is announced a few days prior to the patch update that precedes their own release patch.

Based on that precedence, the developers are expected to officially announce Navia and Chevreuse on November 6, 2023, via drip marketing on X (formerly Twitter).