Genshin Impact 4.2 countdown: Release date and First phase banner leaks

Fans have been eagerly awaiting Genshin Impact's forthcoming 4.2 update. Considering it will see the release of the Hydro Archon, Furina, and the finale of Fontaine's chapter of Archon Quest, players worldwide are highly excited. This version is scheduled to arrive on November 8, 2023, and leaks regarding the gacha banners, events, and more have already started appearing.

Furina will be expected to feature in the first half of Genshin Impact's 4.2 update and will become available as soon as the next patch goes live. The upcoming Cryo character, Charlotte, is also expected to appear as a rate-up 4-star during Phase I.

This article will provide players with a countdown to keep track of version 4.2's release date and time. It will also mention the leaked characters set to be featured during the first half of the update.

Genshin Impact 4.2 update might be released in early November 2023

4.2 drip marketing characters (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact's version 4.2 is expected to release on November 8, 2023. The first half banners will also become available as soon as the update goes live and will remain active till November 29, 2023.

Keeping with HoYoverse's pattern of release, players can expect the pre-installation for patch 4.2 to become available during the first week of November.

The above countdown reflects the time remaining before the game servers go offline for maintenance before version 4.2 releases. It is also important to note that the maintenance schedule varies based on the player's location.

Genshin Impact 4.2 maintenance downtime for all major regions

The Hydro Archon, Furina, as seen in-game (Image via HoYoverse)

The following list showcases the maintenance downtime for all major regions and timezones:

PST, UTC -7: November 8 from 3 pm to 8 pm

MST, UTC -6: November 8 from 4 pm to 9 pm

CST, UTC -5: November 8 from 5 pm to 10 pm

EST, UTC -4: November 8 from 6 pm to 11 pm

BST, UTC +1: November 9 from 11 pm to 4 am

CEST, UTC +2: November 9 from 12 am to 5 am

MSK, UTC +3: November 9 from 1 am to 6 am

IST, UTC +5:30: November 9 from 3:30 am to 8:30 am

CST, UTC +8: November 9 from 6 am to 11 am

JST, UTC +9: November 9 from 7 am to 12 pm

AEST, UTC +10: November 9 from 8 am to 1 pm

NZST, UTC +12: November 9 from 10 am to 3 pm

After the server maintenance is completed and Genshin Impact's 4.2 update is live, players can expect a reward of 600 Primogems from HoYoverse as compensation for their patience during the downtime.

Genshin Impact 4.2 First-half banners

The Phase I banners of version 4.2 are expected to finally release the Hydro Archon, Furina. She will appear on the limited-time character banner as a 5-star, alongside the 5-star Dendro healer, Baizhu. Players hoping to obtain either of these units can do so starting from November 8, 2023, till November 29, 2023.

As per HxG Diluc, a reliable leaker in the community, the 4-star options that may get a rate-up in the first half on Furina and Baizhu's banners are Charlotte (Cryo), Beidou (Electro), and Collei (Dendro).

