Genshin Impact 4.2 first phase banner leaks hint Baizhu rerun, Hydro Archon, and 4-stars

The most recent Genshin Impact 4.2 leaks show the first part of that update's banners, which includes Furina's. There are many fans of the highly anticipated Hydro Archon, so this rumor is worth investigating. For those interested, the leakers to be commended for this current information are Hxg and Uncle SH. They have a proven track record, and the reports are likely reliable.

Furina is a 5-star Hydro sword user who has appeared in a previous Archon Quest in Genshin Impact. According to community leaks, she's supposed to be a support unit. On the other side, Baizhu is a 5-star Dendro catalyst user who can act as a primary healer or Sub-DPS in multiple team compositions.

Note: The material in this article is based on leaks and is subject to change upon formal announcement.

Furina and Baizhu are the expected 5-stars in the first phase of banners in Genshin Impact 4.2

According to hxg_diluc, it is expected that Furina and Baizhu will be the 5-star characters, while the 4-star characters will be Charlotte, Collie, and Beidou in the first phase.

Furina's expected debut in 4.2

Furina, expected to debut in 4.2 (Image via HoYoverse)

In Genshin Impact, Furina is rumored to be the Hydro Archon. She appeared in the game's version 4.0 stories and quickly became a fan favorite. Players are enthusiastic about her expected debut in Genshin Impact version 4.2. As Furina is an Archon, she might drastically change the meta and may be a must-have for all players.

Furina’s kit is a bit complicated, so here are her abilities in a nutshell:

Arkhe Alignment (Fontaine combat type): She begins with Ousia but can switch to Pneuma and back with Charged attacks.

She begins with Ousia but can switch to Pneuma and back with Charged attacks. Regular Attacks: She can perform up to four assaults. With her Arkhe alignment, she may also deliver Hydro damage at regular intervals.

She can perform up to four assaults. With her Arkhe alignment, she may also deliver Hydro damage at regular intervals. Charged Attacks: This changes her Arkhe alignment and deals Physical damage to adjacent enemies. Her Charged attacks have the ability to alter the summoning from her Elemental Skill.

This changes her Arkhe alignment and deals Physical damage to adjacent enemies. Her Charged attacks have the ability to alter the summoning from her Elemental Skill. Elemental Skill: She summons some entities in accordance with her Arkhe alignment. Ousia will deal Hydro damage dependent on Furina's maximum HP and can devour allies' HP if they are greater than 50% to deal extra damage. Pneuma will heal an active character at regular intervals dependent on this character's Max HP.

She summons some entities in accordance with her Arkhe alignment. Ousia will deal Hydro damage dependent on Furina's maximum HP and can devour allies' HP if they are greater than 50% to deal extra damage. Pneuma will heal an active character at regular intervals dependent on this character's Max HP. Elemental Burst: This performs Hydro damage dependent on the maximum HP of this unit. Whenever an ally's HP is adjusted, Furina receives a stack of Fanfare equal to the amount of HP changed. More Fanfare means more healing and harm for allies.

Baizhu’s first rerun is expected in 4.2

5-star Dendro character Baizhu (Image via HoYoverse)

In Genshin Impact, Baizhu is a 5-star Dendro Catalyst, the owner of Bubu Pharmacy, and Qiqi's guardian. Doctor Baizhu is a master of the medicinal arts who has a contract with Changsheng, a white snake. He seeks immortality to ensure that he is the last person to hold his contract, sparing possible inheritors and even Changsheng herself the penalty that comes with its power.

He is a powerful character who can enable other DPS units with a kit that includes healing, a shield, and many of Dendro's uses.

Baizu’s kit is as follows:

Normal Attacks : Baizhu can perform up to four Normal Attacks that deliver Dendro DMG to opponents.

: Baizhu can perform up to four Normal Attacks that deliver Dendro DMG to opponents. Elemental Skill: Creates a Gossamer Sprinte that delivers Dendro DMG to adjacent enemies and can heal allies according to the user's maximum health.

Creates a Gossamer Sprinte that delivers Dendro DMG to adjacent enemies and can heal allies according to the user's maximum health. Elemental Burst: This ability provides a tiny shield regenerating every two seconds. It can heal the current character depending on Baizhu's maximum health and is capable of dealing with Dendro DMG.

Expecting 4-star characters in Furina and Baizhu’s banner

The 4-star characters expected in the banner of version 4.2 (Image via Genshin Impact)

Every character banner in Genshin Impact usually has one limited-time 5-star unit and three 4-star characters, which can be a mix of new and old characters. In version 4.2, it is expected that a new four-star Cryo character will debut, and her name is Charlotte. She will be the new playable four-star character along with Collei and Beidou.

Charlotte - a new Cryo character

Charlotte, a new 4-star character from Fontaine (Image via HoYoverse)

Charlotte is a 4-star character who wields a catalyst and the Cryo vision. Her skills appear to include healing for her comrades as well as occasional AOE Cryo applications, according to data mining and leaked rumors.

Collei - a forest ranger

Collei, a foreset ranger in Sumeru (Image via Genshin Impact )

Version 3.0 of Sumeru saw the debut of Collei, a 4-star Dendro element character who wields a Bow. She has been trained by Master Tighnari in the Avidya Forest as a trainee forest ranger. The skill set makes her a formidable Dendro Sub-DPS.

Beidou - a well-known Pirate along the areas of Liyue Harbor

Beidoi, a 4-star character from the Liyue region (Image via Genshin Impact)

Beidou is an appealing character in Genshin Impact, known as the fearless captain of The Crux, a famous crew in the Liyue region. Her combat style, wielding a claymore and harnessing the power of Electro, has made a big impact on the game’s playstyle. She has developed a reputation as a popular and respected character in Liyue Harbor thanks to her leadership and adventurous nature.