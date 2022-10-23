Genshin Impact code redemption guide for PC, Mobile, and PlayStation

Genshin Impact players can take advantage of special redemption codes to get a ton of easy Primogems. Activating these codes is quick and easy, and fans can do it on their platform of choice in just a few seconds. Individuals won't need to worry if they are on a PC, Mobile, or PlayStation, as they can find a guide to activating redemption codes on their devices here.

Players will definitely want to take advantage of the code redemption feature as soon as they can, as the game's redeem codes don't last forever.

Genshin Impact: Redemption codes will expire in around 16 hours

Genshin Impact 3.2's update livestream came to an end, and it revealed a ton of new content set to hit the game in just a few days. Players who plan on summoning the update's new characters will want to make sure they have as many Primogems as possible. Using the new redeem codes that dropped alongside the stream will definitely help.

Here are the new Genshin Impact 3.2 redeem codes:

1. 6SP942Z3XVWH - 100x Primogems, 10x Mystic Enhancement Ore

2. KS6QL3YJFCWM - 100x Primogems, 5x Hero's Wit

3. GS6RLKGKWUER - 100x Primogems, 50,000 Mora

Fans will want to activate these codes as soon as they can, as they will expire in around 16 hours. Players can find out how to redeem them below:

1) Using the official website (Works on PC, Mobile, and PlayStation)

The code redemption page (image via HoYoverse)

Players on all platforms can use the official code redemption website from HoYoverse to easily input and activate any redemption codes available. Using this website is as simple as following these short steps.

Navigate to the official code redemption page, or use this link here Log into the desired account Select the server and character nickname for the correct account Input the redemption code into the last box Click "Redeem"

After following these steps, players will be able to activate all three redemption codes in seconds. Redeeming these codes can provide a ton of rewards, so fans will want to make sure they do so.

2) Using the in-game redemption page (Works on PC, Mobile, and PlayStation)

Redeeming codes through the in-game redemption option can save some time if players already have Genshin Impact open. This is also the recommended method to opt for if fans are using Mobile devices or PlayStation, as they may not have access to a browser while the game is running. Here's how to use the in-game redemption page:

The redeem code menu in-game (image via HoYoverse)

Open Genshin Impact Select the "Paimon Menu" from the top left by tapping on it or using a shortcut on a console Tap on the "Settings option" in the Paimon Menu Select the "Account" option Tap the "Redeem Code" button Type the code into the menu that appears Hit the "Redeem" button

After following these steps, fans will receive the rewards in their in-game mailbox after just a few seconds. They can use this method to quickly activate all three codes and gain a ton of easy Primogems.

Genshin Impact players will want to take advantage of the new redemption codes before they expire.

