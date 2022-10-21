Genshin Impact pity and soft pity guide for Nahida banner

Genshin Impact players who are planning to summon for the upcoming 5-star character Nahida will want to take advantage of the game's pity system to get her as easily as possible. Nahida is Genshin Impact's Dendro Archon, and she looks to be an incredible addition to any Dendro focused team.

Taking advantage of Genshin's pity system can guarantee that players get any 5-star they want, provided they have enough Primogems to make summons. Players can learn more about the pity system here and how they can guarantee getting Nahida when her banner drops later this year.

Genshin Impact: Nahida banner pity and soft pity explained

Genshin Impact 3.2 will feature the playable debut of Nahida, the Dendro Archon of Sumeru. Nahida has some incredibly unique abilities that make her one of the best Dendro characters released so far, and fans who want to maximize reactions like Bloom and Aggravate will definitely want to summon for her.

Her banner is set to be released on November 3, 2022, giving fans a while to save up Primogems for her release. Players will need to take advantage of Genshin's pity system if they want to guarantee they get Nahida, so here's how it works.

After 90 wishes on any featured banner, Genshin players are guaranteed to receive a 5-star character. This is equal to 14,400 Primogems, and this amount is enough to make sure that fans receive at least one 5-star character when they pull on a banner. This counter only resets after fans acquire a 5-star, and it also carries over between banners, meaning that if fans have 10 pulls on the Nilou banner, this counter will transfer to the Nahida banner. Once players manage to summon a 5-star character, a 50/50 occurs unless certain circumstances have been met.

When a 50/50 occurs, the 5-star character that is summoned has a 50% chance to be the featured 5-star or a 50% chance to be a character from the game's standard banner. If players lose their 50/50, it can be a devastating blow to their Primogems and can result in them needing to save up until they can hit pity again. There are two ways to avoid this occurring.

One way is through utilizing the game's guaranteed bonus that occurs after losing a 50/50. After losing a 50/50, the next 5-star character that fans will summon is guaranteed to be the featured 5-star character. This bonus persists between banners, meaning once players lose one 50/50, they can maintain this bonus until a character they want releases and summon them for sure.

The other way to prevent 50/50s from occurring is simply to save up enough Primogems to hit pity twice. This requires 24,400 Primogems or 180 wishes, and having this amount guarantees that fans will be able to summon Nahida from her upcoming banner.

Soft pity

Soft pity is a hidden mechanic in Genshin Impact that players can take advantage of to make summoning characters a bit faster and save some extra Primogems. Soft pity is a range of wishes that begins around 70, and at this point, wishes become far more likely to contain 5-star characters.

Fans who want to summon for Nahida will want to begin using single wishes once they reach 70 to try and grab Nahida without needing to overspend, as the odds of her appearing on a single increase substantially. Taking advantage of this mechanic can help save Primogems.

Genshin Impact players will want to utilize the pity system well while summoning for Nahida from the upcoming banner.

