Expected Genshin Impact 3.2 livestream time and date for all regions

The date for Genshin Impact's 3.2 livestream has been leaked as October 23, 2022, revealing when players can tune in for tons of new information about the upcoming update. This update will provide fans with even more insight into Sumeru as the story of the region progresses into its next phase.

The update will also bring the release of two new characters, including the playable debut of the Dendro Archon, Nahida. Fans will be able to see Nahida's gameplay in action for the first time during the upcoming 3.2 livestream. Here's when players can tune into the Genshin Impact 3.2 livestream around the world.

Genshin Impact 3.2: When is the update livestream?

Genshin Impact 3.2 will be featured in an official update livestream on October 23, meaning that fans will only have to wait a few more days for its arrival. This livestream is set to be broadcast at 8:00 pm (UTC+8) and will likely last for an hour until 9:00 pm (UCT+8).

This livestream will be broadcast to Chinese audiences on Bilibili, and will showcase plenty of new content coming to the game in the 3.2 update. Fans in the Western Hemisphere will be able to tune into the livestream broadcasting in the English language on Twitch at 8:00 am (UTC+8).

Eastern Standard Time - October 23 at 8:00 am

- October 23 at 8:00 am Chinese Standard Time - October 23 at 8:00 pm

- October 23 at 8:00 pm Central Time - October 23 at 7:00 am

- October 23 at 7:00 am Indian Standard Time - October 23 at 5:30 pm

- October 23 at 5:30 pm Pacific Standard Time - October 23 at 5:00 am

- October 23 at 5:00 am British Standard Time - October 23 at 1:00 pm

Players can refer to this list to find out when the livestream is set to take place in their region, but it should be noted that this chart assumes that the leaked time and date are true. Fans should keep an eye out for an official time and date release from Genshin Impact's social media accounts over the next few days.

This timer ticks down to when the 3.2 livestream is set to begin, based on the leaked time and date, and fans can use it regardless of their timezone. This livestream will showcas new content from the update, including new characters and reruns, 5-star signature weapons, and the incredible new weekly boss that fans will be able to battle onces the 3.2 update arrives.

Fans can also get a ton of free Primogems from the 3.2 update just for tuning in, thanks to the redemption codes that are generally announced during the livestream. Details about brand new game modes and events will also be revealed, and fans may even get a look at the upcoming card game that is set to hit Genshin Impact in the near future. With so much arriving alongside this update, players definitely won't want to miss out on the 3.2 livestream when it arrives in just a few days.

Based on leaks, Genshin Impact 3.2's update livestream will take place in just a few days and fans should tune in if they're interested to see what's coming up in the popular gacha game.

