How to unlock Altar of Mirages domain in Genshin Impact: Sumeru desert guide

Genshin Impact's newest region has many domains for players to discover and unlock. These dungeons offer great rewards for adventurers who complete them.

The Altar of Mirages is one of these one-time domains. It can be found and unlocked quite easily as long as players have leveled up their Scarlet Sand Slate's permission level.

The Altar of Mirages is hidden in the sands of Sumeru near the Mausoleum of King Deshret. The path to the domain is initially inaccessible.

Players will need to find a way to gain access to the Altar of Mirages if they want to complete it and obtain its rewards. The domain provides some great rewards and is easy to complete, so players will want to make sure they unlock it once they can.

Steps to unlock, access, and complete the Altar of Mirages in Genshin Impact

1) Complete the Golden Slumber questline and begin Dual Evidence

To unlock the Altar of Mirages, you'll need to have your Scarlet Sand Slate's permission level nearly maxed out. For this to happen, you must complete the full Golden Slumber questline.

You may also want to begin the Dual Evidence quest, as it will give you another permission level. However, you won't need to finish it to unlock this domain.

2) Teleport back to the Mausoleum of King Deshret

The mechanism to open the door outside the Altar of Mirages domain (Image via Genshin Impact/KyostinV)

Once you've raised your Scarlet Sand Slate's permission level, you can activate many of the mechanisms found in the desert ruins of Sumeru. These mechanisms will open up doors and other hidden areas. One can be found just outside the Altar of Mirages domain.

Simply teleport back to the nearby waypoint and head to where the domain is located on the map. From here, you'll find a mechanism that you can open with your Sand Slate. All you need to do is interact with it.

3) Drop down to the domain

The Altar of Mirages domain in Genshin Impact is found here (Image via Genshin Impact/KyostinV)

Once you've opened the door, you need to jump into the massive hole in the middle of the floor to reach the Altar of Mirages domain.

Simply jump into the hole and make sure you activate your glider before you hit the ground, as it is quite a long fall. Once you make it to the floor, walk over to the domain and interact with it to unlock it.

4) Complete the domain

The Altar of Mirages is a rather short domain in Genshin Impact. Upon entering it, you'll only need to take on a few enemies before reaching the end of the challenge.

The domain will reward you with the following items upon completion:

40x Primogems

35,000x Mora

5x Dendro Sigils

1x Gilded Dreams Artifact

2x Teaching of Praxis

2x Heroes Wit

4x Mystic Enhancement Ore

Genshin Impact's domains can be a fun and quick way to get some easy Primogems, and fans will definitely want to complete them all.

Poll : 0 votes