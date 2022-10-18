Gourmet Supremos: Within Our Duties - How to unlock secret Genshin Impact Sumeru quest

Genshin Impact's newest region has tons of World Quests for players to complete, including one that brings the Gourmet Supremos to the land of Sumeru.

Fans who experienced the story of the Supremos as they explored through Inazuma can now take up another quest for them, though unlocking this one requires a ton of previous missions to be completed first. Fans will want to finish these quests to find out what the Supremos are up to in the new region.

Players can find out how to unlock the new Gourmet Supremos quest in Genshin Impact in this article.

A guide to Genshin Impact quest - Gourmet Supremos: Within Our Duties

Genshin Impact's newest expansion has brought the Gourmet Supremos to Sumeru, and players can continue their culinary story in the new region.

These NPCs were found throughout Inazuma's storyline, and appeared everywhere to share culinary wisdom and unique challenges for players. Now, it seems that they have finally made it out of Inazuma and are ready to begin another journey throughout the new region.

To unlock this quest, you'll need to complete these previous quests and have these achievements:

Samurice from The Gourmet Supremos: Extreme Cookery

A Question of Diet from The Gourmet Supremos: Foodie Quiz

Meal For Two from The Gourmet Supremos: Cook-Off

Getting these achievements will require you to complete a ton of quests for the Gourmet Supremos, but luckily most of them are pretty easy to finish. Unfortunately, some of them are limited to Daily Commissions, which means that you will need to get lucky, or wait a while with your commissions set to Inazuma.

After you gather all these achievements, you'll also need to complete the Daily Commission called The Gourmet Supremos: Where'd the Ingredients Go? This is the final requirement to unlock the new quest.

Once all of these requirements have been met, you can travel to Sumeru City to find the Gourmet Supremos and receive the new mission.

This quest is surprisingly lengthy, so you should set some time apart if you plan on doing it. It will require you to take on some powerful foes, explore Sumeru, and provide the Supremos with a variety of ingredients from the region.

Emulating Ling Ling 40 hours📚 @ubiquitinfibers Sumeru's release is a big improvement! I was never this enthusiastic with Inazuma's release last year and kept postponing world quests and map exploration. I didn't even realize I was progressing this much until I claimed the reputation rewards 🥴🥴🥴 Sumeru's release is a big improvement! I was never this enthusiastic with Inazuma's release last year and kept postponing world quests and map exploration. I didn't even realize I was progressing this much until I claimed the reputation rewards 🥴🥴🥴 https://t.co/Xo8rC1hGsc

Completing this quest will provide you with a variety of rewards, including Adventure EXP, 20 Sumeru Reputation EXP, 30,000x Mora, and 3x Heroes Wit. Players who are trying to unlock gadgets from Sumeru's reputation rewards will definitely want to complete this quest as there are some amazing items to be acquired from the region's reputation system.

Fans will also gain a hidden achievement called Don't Blame the Mora from completing the quest, which will provide five Primogems. It will also likely be the requirement to unlock the next part of the Gourmet Supremos journey, so you'll definitely want to unlock it if you want to continue their storyline in Sumeru.

Genshin Impact's newest update has added another quest for the Gourmet Supremos and fans won't want to miss out.

Poll : 0 votes