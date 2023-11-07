Genshin Impact Chevreuse ascension materials guide

Genshin Impact officially confirmed Chevreuse's release in the upcoming update, i.e version 4.3. Her official character design and Pyro vision were revealed in her drip-marketing post. With the unique ability to deal damage, restore HP, and provide buffs to party members, many players will want to summon her from the limited-event banners.

As they prepare their in-game funds to summon the new characters in the next update, here are the ascension materials needed to level-up Chevreuse to level 90.

Note: The materials mentioned below are sourced from the Beta stage, and will be updated if there are any changes spotted before version 4.3's public release.

All ascension materials for Chevreuse in Genshin Impact

Those who are interested in summoning Chevreuse will want to pre-farm her ascension materials in Genshin Impact. Most players will typically pre-farm prior to a character's release, which saves a ton of time after the unit comes out and provides a headstart to use them in overworlds or in Spiral Abyss.

You can refer to this table that includes all the materials needed to ascend Chevreuse to level 90.

Chevreuse Ascension Materials in Genshin Impact Level Thresholds Ascension Materials Level 20/ 20+ Agnidus Agate Sliver x 1 Lumidouce Bell x 3 Meshing Gear x 3 Mora x 20,000 Level 40/ 40+ Agnidus Agate Fragment x 3 Fontemer Unihorn x 2 Lumidouce Bell x 10 Meshing Gear x 15 Mora x 40,000 Level 50/ 50+ Agnidus Agate Fragment x 6 Fontemer Unihorn x 4 Lumidouce Bell x 20 Mechanical Spur Gear x 12 Mora x 60,000 Level 60/ 60+ Agnidus Agate Chunk x 3 Fontemer Unihorn x 8 Lumidouce Bell x 30 Mechanical Spur Gear x 18 Mora x 80,000 Level 70/ 70+ Agnidus Agate Chunk x 6 Fontemer Unihorn x 12 Lumidouce Bell x 45 Artificed Dynamic Gear x 12 Mora x 100,000 Level 80/ 80+ Agnidus Agate Gemstone x 6 Fontemer Unihorn x 20 Lumidouce Bell x 60 Artificed Dynamic Gear x 24 Mora x 120,000

For max ascension, you will need to spend original resin to farm 46 Fontemer Unihorn dropped by Millennial Pearl Seahorses. Unfortunately, this Fontaine overworld boss doesn't drop Agnidus Agate needed by Chevreuse. This is a character ascension material needed by Pyro characters in Genshin Impact.

You can find Agnidus Agate sliver, fragments, chunks, and gemstones from the normal bosses such as Pyro Regisvine and Hypostasis or weekly bosses such as La Signora, etc.

For local specialty, you will need 168 Lumidouce Bell, which is available all across Fontaine's surface aplenty. Harvesting them is pretty easy due to their bright appearance, and you can find three Lumidouce Bells growing in each spawn location. After collecting the materials, you still need around two million Mora and 418 Hero's Wit to reach level 90.

Lastly, you will need Meshing Gear, Mechanical Spur Gear, and Artificed Dynamic Gear for ascension. These materials are dropped by clockwork meka constructs spawned all across Fontaine surface and underwater in Genshin Impact. You will need to collect a signifact amount of these since they are also needed for leveling up Chevreuse's talent levels.

All talent materials for Chevreuse in Genshin Impact

Here is a table showing all the materials you will need to max out of her talent to level 10:

Chevreuse Talent Materials in Genshin Impact Teachings of Order 3 Guide to Order 21 Philosophies of Order 38 Meshing Gear 6 Mechanical Spur Gear 21 Artificed Dynamic Gear 32 Crown of Insight 1 Mora 165,300

You can farm for the Order talent books from the Fontaine's talent domain called Pale Forgotten Glory. Do note that these books appear in the drop rotation only on Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday. Hence, you will have to plan your resin consumption accordingly.

Lastly, you also need six weekly drops from the new Genshin Impact 4.2 weekly boss called All-Devouring Narwhal. Do note that the trounce domains will have some pre-requisite quests that you need to complete first to unlock it.