Genshin Impact Gear locations for Wriothesley: Ascension and Talent Level-Up material farming routes

Standard Clockwork Mekas drop the Gears that you need to max out Wriothesley in Genshin Impact. This character needs 36 Meshing Gears, 96 Mechanical Spur Gears, and 129 Artificed Dynamic Gears for his full Ascension and for leveling up all his Talents. You have to do a lot of farming if you plan on getting all these materials.

Even if you don't have Wriothesley, the following Gear locations should prove invaluable for other Fontaine characters who also use this item (like Lynette). An interactive map of all possible Clockwork Meka that can drop this material in Genshin Impact is featured below.

All Clockwork Meka locations in Genshin Impact: Where to get Gears for Wriothesley's Ascensions and Talents

This interactive Genshin Impact map features over 100 different Clockwork Meka locations where you can fight these foes. Generally speaking, these foes can drop the following items based on their levels:

Meshing Gear: Level 1+

Level 1+ Mechanical Spur Gear: Level 40+

Level 40+ Artificed Dynamic Gear: Level 60+

You'll get better odds of the higher-rarity materials based on the level of the foes you're fighting. For example, you have an 11.2% chance to get an Artificed Dynamic Gear from an Annihilation Specialist Mek at Level 90+. By comparison, you have an 8.93% chance for the drop if that same enemy is between Level 60 and 64.

List of enemies who can drop Gears for Wriothesley in Genshin Impact

This is a Clockwork Meka (Image via HoYoverse)

All Clockwork Meka can drop the three Gear types that Wriothesley needs for his Ascensions and Talents in Genshin Impact. Examples include:

Annihilation Specialist Mek

Area Alert Mek

Arithmetic Enhancer Mek

Assault Specialist Mek

Construction Specialist Mek

Geological Survey Mek

Nimble Harvester Mek

Recon Log Mek

Suppression Specialist Mek

Underwater Patrol Mek

Underwater Survey Mek

Future updates may introduce more of this enemy archetype. As long as they're a non-boss Clockwork Meka, they should be able to drop any of the three Gears.

Farming routes

An example of a farming route (Image via HoYoverse)

The most important thing to consider while farming for Wriothesley (or any other Genshin Impact character) is nearby teleports. You can use a Teleport Waypoint, go to one of the nearby areas with Clockwork Mekas, and then return and approach a different path.

Considering there are over 100 Clockwork Meka in the game, it's pretty easy to spot them in the overworld while traversing through Fontaine.

Don't forget that these enemies are also underwater (Image via HoYoverse)

These foes are also underwater. You might want to get a Xenochromatic Creature's Elemental Skill so that you can more swiftly defeat these enemies. Otherwise, the same notion of using nearby teleports and approaching more Clockwork Mekas applies here.

Another underwater farming route (Image via HoYoverse)

One thing worth noting is that Fontaine characters are more mobile underwater, so you may want to consider taking one of them while defeating these sea-borne Clockwork Mekas.

Another farming route example (Image via HoYoverse0

By now, you should already have an idea of how to explore Fontaine and find the Clockwork Mekas you must defeat. Getting all the Gears for Wriothesley shouldn't be too difficult, especially if you take advantage of the Ousia and Pneuma mechanics.

