Genshin Impact 4.3 characters Navia and Chevreuse officially revealed

The Genshin Impact community was recently greeted with the official drip marketing, featuring a couple of new characters for 4.3. Players might be familiar with them, since one had a significant screen presence, while the other is mentioned in multiple voice lines. These characters are Navia and Chevreuse, residents of the Hydro nation.

With just a couple of days left until the 4.2 update goes live, HoYoverse reveals the new characters for the next update as per schedule. Navia is set to become the limited 5-star character in the same update as Chevreuse, as the latter will be the new 4-star.

Since drip marketing is meant to announce a character's splash art and in-game model, the official information on their kit will be available at a later date.

Genshin Impact drip marketing reveals version 4.3 characters

As mentioned, HoYoverse officially revealed two upcoming characters for Genshin Impact 4.3. These characters are Navia and Chevreuse, each wielding different elements and weapons than the other. Navia, being one of the main characters in the first Fontaine arc, made a lot of fans through her backstory.

Hence, despite having leaked information, players are eagerly waiting for her kit to be officially revealed. The following is a post from Genshin Impact's official Twitter account, followed by a description:

When we were young, we used to play a kind of tabletop game where she would be the adventurer and I the host. Playing things by ear has always come naturally to me — but all the same, I was often stumped by her decisions and the ripostes she came out with. But then again, that's what made it so interesting." — Clorinde.

As readers can see, Navia retains her design from Fontaine's Archon Quest, Act 1.

The same was done for Chevreuse too, as players got a first look at the character, who is also the cornerstone of Fontaine's law enforcement. Except for a few voice lines from Wrothesley and Freminet, there was nothing on Chevreuse in terms of in-game presence. The following post adds a lot to the existing lore pieces.

The exact release window of both these characters remains unknown. Genshin Impact 4.3 is expected to be released on December 20. Based on a few leaks, it seems that the reruns in the same update will include Raiden Shogun, Arataki Itto, and Albedo.