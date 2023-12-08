Genshin Impact 4.3 redeem codes list

HoYoverse has released a few new redeem codes that can be exchanged for several in-game items in Genshin Impact, such as Primogems and Mora. This is a nice and easy way to get free rewards in the game without grinding through all the quests and farming chests. While the freebies are not much, F2P players can still use them to pull for their favorite characters.

This article will cover all the active redemption codes in Genshin Impact, along with a guide on how to redeem them to get the free rewards. It is worth mentioning that some of them have an expiry date, so it is best to claim the freebies as soon as possible.

All active redeem codes in Genshin Impact

Primogem rewards (Image via HoYoverse)

The officials usually release new redemption codes during a Special Program livestream and patch update. In addition to this, there are miscellaneous codes that are randomly found by streamers. Here is a list of all the active codes in Genshin Impact:

EA8RWDMBVRTR : Primogems x60 and Adventurer's Experience x5

: Primogems x60 and Adventurer's Experience x5 GENSHINGIFT: Primogems x50 and Hero's Wit x3

The first code will remain valid until January 8, 2024, so be sure to use it if you haven't already. Meanwhile, there is no definite expiration date for GENSHINGIFT. Most old players may have already claimed it, but beginners can still use it.

There are a few Genshin Impact 4.3 livestream codes as well. Here is a list:

RS99D5LVTM6V - 100 Primogems and 10 Mystic Enhancement Ores.

- 100 Primogems and 10 Mystic Enhancement Ores. UBRQC4MCT4PZ - 100 Primogems and 5 Hero's Wit.

- 100 Primogems and 5 Hero's Wit. 8BQ9CMMVS5PM - 100 Primogems and 50,000 Mora

It is important to note that each code can only be used once per account. They will remain valid until December 8, 2023, at 11 pm (UTC-5), so players are advised to redeem them as early as possible.

How to redeem codes

This is a guide for beginners on how to redeem a code in Genshin Impact. Currently, there are only two methods of doing it, and here are the steps:

Method 1

Go to Account in Settings and click on Redeem Codes (Image via HoYoverse)

Follow these steps to redeem the codes using the first method:

Open the game and go to Settings.

Click on Account > Redeem Code.

Type in the valid code and click on Exchange.

After using the first code, type in the other codes as well to get the rewards.

Method 2

Redeeming code on the official website (Image via HoYoverse)

The other method is:

Head to the official website and log in.

Click on Redeem Code on the main menu.

Select the server and type in the code.

Click on Redeem.

The rewards are usually sent immediately but can take up to 15 to 20 minutes sometimes. It can be collected from the in-game mailbox.