Genshin Impact 4.3 update countdown and banner release dates

The upcoming Genshin Impact 4.3 update will be the game's final update in 2023. It is expected to be simultaneously released on December 20 at 11:00 AM (UTC+8) across all servers. While there won't be another new region or Archon Quest in the next update, there will be two new playable characters: Navia, a 5-star Geo unit, and Chevreuse, a 4-star Pyro unit.

In addition, leaks have shown all the potential 5-star units that are likely to get a rerun in Genshin Impact 4.3. Travelers can find more about the Event Wishes in this article and a universal countdown showing the time left until v4.3 goes live.

Countdown to the Genshin Impact 4.3 update

As mentioned earlier, the upcoming Geshin Impact 4.3 update is expected to be released on December 20, 2023, at 11:00 (UTC+8) across all servers at the same time. Since the timezone is different for each region, here is a universal countdown that every player can refer to:

The timer showcases the time left until the new update is released. It is worth mentioning that the first phase banners will be available as soon as the v4.3 patch is live. Once the servers are online, travelers will also receive 600 Primogems as compensation for the time taken for maintenance.

Leaked Genshin Impact 4.3 banner line-up and schedule

SYP is one of the most reliable sources in the community, and they have confirmed that the recent banner leaks are true. Here is a list of all the characters that are expected to be featured on the Event Wishes in version 4.3:

Phase I (December 20, 2023 - January 10, 2024):

Navia (5-star Geo)

Kamisato Ayaka (5-star Cryo).

Phase II (January 10 - January 31, 2024):

Yoimiya (5-star Pyro)

Raiden Shogun (5-star Electro)

Unfortunately, Chevreuse's release date is still currently unknown. In any case, Navia is the only new 5-star in version 4.3. Meanwhile, all the other characters are from Inazuma. Assuming the leaks are accurate, this will be Ayaka and Raiden Shogun's third rerun banner, while Yoimiya will likely get her fourth.

More details will be revealed during the Genshin Impact 4.3 Special Program, which is expected to be livestreamed on December 8, 2023.