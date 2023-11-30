5 best Genshin Impact characters to pair with Navia as per leaks

Navia is the newest playable Geo character in Genshin Impact and the first of this element with a 5-star rarity in nearly two years. She wields a Claymore and is generally suited to be a main DPS unit. Her gameplay is unique as she heavily relies on the Crystalize reaction to deal damage. Furthermore, Navia's passive talent allows her to team up with characters from other elements since she needs them to trigger the Crystalize reaction.

On that note, this article will list some of the best characters you can use with the president of Spina di Rosula in Genshin Impact.

5 best characters to use with Navia in Genshin Impact

1) Zhongli

Zhongli is arguably the best Geo support for Navia (Image via HoYoverse)

While forming a team for Navia with other elements is always recommended because of her passive, using double Geo would still be ideal since it will unlock the Geo Resonance. This will not only significantly increase the Shield Strength but also buff the team's DMG and decrease the enemies' Geo resistance, ultimately increasing Navia's overall damage output.

Zhongli is one of the best supports to use with Navia. In addition to everything mentioned above, the Geo Archon provides a lot of utility through his kit, such as decreasing the opponents' Elemental Resistance and even buffing the team's ATK, depending on his build. This will increase Navia's personal damage output as well as her survivability.

2) Albedo

Albedo can easily trigger Crystalize (Image via HoYoverse)

While Albedo is not the most popular character in Genshin Impact as of this writing, he is still an amazing sub-DPS unit in the right team comps. He is also one of the best options to use with Navia for many reasons. The genius alchemist from Mondstadt can solve the team's energy issues and deal a good amount of damage himself.

Furthermore, Albedo can easily trigger the Crystalize reaction using his Elemental Skill, which is exactly what Navia needs. Needless to say, pairing them up will also unlock the Geo Resonance for several more buffs.

3) Bennett

Bennett can provide both ATK boost and healing (Image via HoYoverse)

Bennett is considered to be one of the best supports in Genshin Impact. He provides a massive ATK boost to the on-field unit, greatly increasing their overall DPS. In addition, he can also act as a healer when a character has low HP. Fortunately, he is extremely easy to build and is comparatively an easily accessible unit since he is a 4-star.

The only drawback would be that the active unit needs to stay inside Bennett's field to receive his buff and healing. So this is one thing Genshin Impact players need to be careful of while using Benny.

4) Yelan

Yelan is an amazing sub-DPS unit (Image via HoYoverse)

Since Navia uses her Normal Attacks to deal most of her damage, Yelan is one of the best sub-DPS units to have on the team. While the latter's Hydro application is slightly inconsistent, she still provides a lot to the team. She can immensely buff the on-field unit's damage as well as deal a lot of damage herself.

Despite the possibility of there being some energy problems since Yelan has a high burst cost, it would be best to bring a battery like Albedo or Fischl on the team.

5) Furina

Furina provides a ton of damage buffs (Image via HoYoverse)

Furina is one of the most flexible characters in Genshin Impact. She is a Hydro unit and the best damage buffer, allowing her to fit into many teams. Naturally, she is a great choice to pair with Navia. Furina can deal off-field damage to enemies and provides massive damage buffs to all the party members at the same time.

If need be, the Furina can also be a healer. However, her healing is very slow, so using another healer like Jean or Baizhu would be ideal.