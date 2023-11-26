HoYoverse will be dropping the Genshin Impact 4.3 patch in less than a month. The upcoming update will release two new playable characters from Fontaine, namely Navia and Chevreuse. The former is a Geo character and is expected to be a 5-star unit. It is worth mentioning that Navia is also the first 5-star Geo character since Arataki Itto, who was released nearly two years ago.

Navia is fairly popular in the community, and there is a lot of hype around her release. However, whether she is worth pulling in Genshin Impact 4.3 is still up for debate. This article will briefly discuss her pull value and cover some of her best builds.

Navia's pull value and role in the new Geo element meta in Genshin Impact 4.3

Navia from the Fontaine Archon Quest cutscene (Image via HoYoverse)

Based on all the leaks so far, Navia will likely be an on-field Geo DPS unit that heavily relies on Crystalize reaction. Before getting into whether she is worth pulling and discussing her meta value, it is important to understand her kit first.

Whenever Navia's teammates generate a Crystalized shard, she obtains a charge of Crystalized Shrapnel. Upon using her Elemental Skill, she consumes all the Shrapnels and deals Geo DMG to enemies. Furthermore, her weapon is infused with Geo for a few seconds after using the Elemental Skill.

Meanwhile, Navia's Elemental Burst summons a couple of cannons and deals AoE Geo DMG to nearby enemies over a duration of 12 seconds. Her passive skills also enhance her damage-dealing abilities, making her overall gameplay quite interesting. According to the leaks, her damage is comparable to most other DPS units in the game despite not having a dedicated support unit.

Navia is not restricted to Geo-centered teams since her passive talent lets her team up with characters from other elements. This means she can be paired with already existing support units, and, unlike Itto, she does not rely on other Geo units a lot or require a lot of investment. Therefore, it is at least safe to assume that she is likely to be better than the One and Oni of Genshin Impact.

There are also leaks from @UG__Leaks suggesting that Chiori will likely be a dedicated support for Navia, which could potentially make the latter even better in the future. However, Genshin Impact has yet to confirm this. Navia also relies on the Crystalize reaction, which is a Geo-based reaction. Thus, it is safe to assume that she will make Geo better as an element.

At any rate, as mentioned earlier, Navia's damage is comparable to most other DPS units. Thus, you can skip her if you already have some powerful damage dealers. However, if you like Navia as a character and her design, you should definitely pull for her.

Navia build guide

Best weapons for Navia (Image via HoYoverse)

This section will cover some of Navia's potentially best weapon and artifact options in Genshin Impact. Here's a list of the best Claymores for the president of Spina di Rosula:

Considered Judgement: Her signature Claymore. Increases her ATK and provides buffs. Also has a CRIT Rate sub-stat.

Her signature Claymore. Increases her ATK and provides buffs. Also has a CRIT Rate sub-stat. The Unforged: Increases Shield Strength by 20%, including shields from crystallized reactions. Significantly increases ATK.

Increases Shield Strength by 20%, including shields from crystallized reactions. Significantly increases ATK. Wolf's Gravestone: Provides a ton of ATK.

Provides a ton of ATK. Serpent Spine: Gives CRIT Rate and ATK buffs.

Gives CRIT Rate and ATK buffs. Ultimate Overlord's Mega Magic Sword: A free weapon in v4.3. Provides ATK and ER.

Considered Judgement is Navia's potential signature weapon and will be released in version 4.3.

Navia's leaked artifact set (Image via Project Ambr)

With that out of the way, here are some of Navia's best artifact sets in Genshin Impact:

Nighttime Whispers in the Echoing Woods: New dedicated set in v4.3. Provides ATK and Geo DMG bonus.

New dedicated set in v4.3. Provides ATK and Geo DMG bonus. Archaic Petra: Provides both Geo DMG and Elemental DMG bonus based on the element that triggers the Crystalize reaction.

This concludes the guide to building the best Navia in the game.