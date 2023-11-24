Best weapons for Navia in Genshin Impact

Navia is all set to debut as a playable character in Genshin Impact 4.3. The community and the game's roster will finally get a 5-star Geo unit after two years (since Arataki Itto was released in December 2021). Hence, it is only natural for everyone to be excited about the character, alongside the various other factors surrounding her.

This article, however, focuses more on Navia's weapons in v4.3. These weapons are based on the character's kit, as she will be a damage-focused unit in the game, quickly dealing high bursts of damage.

Disclaimer: This article is based on the community and the author's opinions.

Best 5-star and F2P Claymores for Navia in Genshin Impact

As mentioned earlier, Genshin Impact will soon get its first 5-star Geo unit in two years. However, like the last character, the newest playable Geo unit, Navia, will also wield a Claymore as her weapon. Her kit is pretty simple to follow since her abilities focus on burst damage output, following a stack accumulation through either crystallized reactions or burst hits.

Hence, getting Claymores with ATK, crit-focused stat, or shielded bonuses can work well with Navia's kit.

Best 5-star weapons

Wolf's Gravestone and The Unforged in Genshin Impact (Image via HoYoverse)

Like all 5-star characters, Navia has a signature weapon called Considered Judgement. It is a Claymore in the form of an axe and her BiS (best in slot). However, there are many options to explore in Genshin Impact, considering countless other Claymores of different rarities.

Here is a list of all 5-star Claymores recommended for Navia. Note that the order of the weapons mentioned below also determines their worth to the character.

Considered Judgement: Increases ATK stat by 20% and gives the wearer a special buff after a crystallized reaction. Elemental skill damage will increase by 18% with one seal, reaching a maximum of two. Primary and sub-stats include ATK and Crit Rate.

Increases ATK stat by 20% and gives the wearer a special buff after a crystallized reaction. Elemental skill damage will increase by 18% with one seal, reaching a maximum of two. Primary and sub-stats include ATK and Crit Rate. The Unforged: Increases Shield Strength by 20%, which also counts towards shields made by crystallized reactions. Hitting enemies will also increase damage by 40%. This effect will have a 100% more impact while protected by a shield. Primary and sub-stats include ATK on both.

Increases Shield Strength by 20%, which also counts towards shields made by crystallized reactions. Hitting enemies will also increase damage by 40%. This effect will have a 100% more impact while protected by a shield. Primary and sub-stats include ATK on both. Wolf's Gravestone: Increases ATK stat by 20% and amplifies it by 40% for everyone after hitting an enemy with less than 30% health. However, the catch is that the second perk has a 30-second cooldown. Primary and sub-stat are both ATK.

Best 4-star and F2P options

4-star weapons for Navia in Genshin Impact (Image via HoYoverse)

Having an excellent 4-star weapon is necessary at all times. Although not lacking in the lower rarity section, Claymores certainly could use a bit more work in the refinement perk department. However, there are a few weapons that you can equip on Navia, provided you do not own the aforementioned high-rarity gear pieces.

Talking Stick: Increases ATK stat by 16% after being affected by Pyro and has a 15-second cooldown. Additionally, it increases all elemental damage by 12 seconds after being affected by either Cryo, Hydro, Electro, or Dendro. The latter effect also has a 15-second cooldown. The primary and sub-stats are ATK and Crit Rate.

Increases ATK stat by 16% after being affected by Pyro and has a 15-second cooldown. Additionally, it increases all elemental damage by 12 seconds after being affected by either Cryo, Hydro, Electro, or Dendro. The latter effect also has a 15-second cooldown. The primary and sub-stats are ATK and Crit Rate. Serpent Spine: Every four seconds, the character wielding the weapon will deal and receive extra damage for a maximum of five stacks. Primary and sub-stat include ATK and Crit Rate.

Every four seconds, the character wielding the weapon will deal and receive extra damage for a maximum of five stacks. Primary and sub-stat include ATK and Crit Rate. Ultimate Overlord's Mega Magic Sword: Version 4.3 main event reward. It increases the ATK stat by 12% and increases it based on the number of Melusines helped in Fontaine. Primary and sub-stat include ATK and Energy Recharge.

Version 4.3 main event reward. It increases the ATK stat by 12% and increases it based on the number of Melusines helped in Fontaine. Primary and sub-stat include ATK and Energy Recharge. Blackcliff Slasher: Increases ATK by 12% after defeating an opponent and can be stacked thrice. Primary and sub-stat include ATK and Crit Damage.

Lastly, when it comes to a 3-star Claymore in Genshin Impact, beginners can start with Debate Club until they get a higher rarity gear piece.