Considered Judgment in Genshin Impact: Materials, passives, and Navia's signature weapon stats

Considered Judgement is an upcoming Claymore weapon in Genshin Impact. It can be regarded as Navia's signature gear piece, as its design perfectly matches her attire in the game. Additionally, this weapon's Refinement passive suits her kit extremely well, making it the best fit.

This article lists everything about Considered Judgement, including its passive stats, perks, and materials required to fully ascend it.

Disclaimer: This article is based on information from datamined websites such as Honey Hunter World and Project Amber. Certain numbers and perks may change with the final release.

All materials required to ascend Considered Judgement in Genshin Impact

Like all weapons, Considered Judgement can be ascended to level 90 with the help of Mora, material drops from enemies, and weapon ascension materials. Here is a list of everything required for max ascension:

1131K Mora

1 Enhancement Ore

2 Fine Enhancement Ores

906 Mystic Enhancement Ores

15 Meshing Gear

23 Mechanical Spur Gear

27 Artificed Dynamic Gear

23 Rift Core

27 Foreign Synapse

41 Alien Life Core

5 Fragment of an Ancient Chord

14 Chapter of an Ancient Chord

14 Movement of an Ancient Chord

6 Echo of an Ancient Chord

Here's a list of all the farmable sources for the materials mentioned above:

Mechanical Gear: Dropped by level 40+ and 60+ Clockwork Meka. Except for Artifice, all other parts can be purchased from the Stardust Exchange shop.

Dropped by level 40+ and 60+ Clockwork Meka. Except for Artifice, all other parts can be purchased from the Stardust Exchange shop. Rift Core: Dropped by level 40+ and 60+ Breacher Primuses. Except for Alien Life Core, all other parts can be purchased from the Stardust Exchange Shop.

Dropped by level 40+ and 60+ Breacher Primuses. Except for Alien Life Core, all other parts can be purchased from the Stardust Exchange Shop. Ancient Chord ascension material: Monday, Thursday, and Sunday. Farmable from the Echoes of the Deep Tides domain.

Echoes of the Deep Tides location (Image via Genshin Impact)

Players are free to pre-farm for the weapon from today, as everything is available in the current version of Genshin Impact.

Considered Judgement passive and stats in Genshin Impact

This 5-star Claymore is expected to appear in the limited weapons banner of v4.3. As mentioned, Navia can make the best use of this weapon alongside other Geo Claymore users, such as Arataki Itto and Noelle. With maximum ascension, players can get 674 ATK and 22.1% Crit Rate.

The following is the weapon's passive at Refinement level 1:

Many Oaths of Dawn and Dusk: Increases ATK by 20%. When characters in your party obtain Elemental Shards from Crystallize reactions, the equipping character will gain 1 Seal, increasing Elemental Skill DMG by 18%. The Seal lasts for 15s, and the equipper may have up to 2 Seals at once. All of the equipper's Seals will disappear 0.2s after their Elemental Skill deals DMG.

The ATK stat from the passive perk increases by 5% with each Refinement and by 4.5% in Skill DMG.