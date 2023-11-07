Genshin Impact 4.2 update patch notes: New features, adjustments, banners, quests and more

Genshin Impact 4.2 "Masquerade of the Guilty" is scheduled to launch on November 08, 2023, at 11:00 (UTC+8). This patch will finally introduce the highly anticipated Hydro Archon Furina. As revealed in the official announcements, the new update will have tons to offer. Players can expect everything from new characters, regions, enemies, events, and system optimizations. Keeping track of all these can be tricky.

This article will summarize all the patch notes for the Genshin Impact 4.2 update, as revealed by officials in their recent posts. It is worth mentioning that no leaks will be mentioned here.

Genshin Impact patch notes: Everything new about the 4.2 update

Official artwork for 4.2 update (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact 4.2 is one of the highly anticipated patch updates packed with tons of content. It is scheduled to go live at 11 AM (UTC+8) on November 08, 2023, as the update maintenance comes to an end and the game servers go online.

The rest of the article will include the following features and content:

New Characters & Limited Banners

New Quests

New Regions

New Events

New Features & System Optimizations

New Characters & Limited Banners

New Fontaine characters to debut (Image via HoYoverse)

Officials have confirmed two new characters debuting in Genshin Impact 4.2 banners. This includes Hydro Archon Furina and ace reporter Charlotte. While the former is a 5-star Hydro Sword character, the latter is a 4-star Cryo Catalyst user. In the recent livestream, developers also revealed the following returning to the banners:

Phase I: Baizhu

Phase II: Ayato & Cyno

All three characters are 5-star units that are popular in the community for their character design and kit.

New Quests

Sneak peek from 4.2 trailer (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact 4.2 will bring new chapters to the current Archon Quests. The specific details of the plot still remain unclear. Based on the latest trailer, we can hear Neuvillete announcing Oratrice Mecanique D'analyse Cardinale's decision to charge Furina with a death sentence. Seemingly, she is resisting the prophecy that Fontaine will be swallowed up by the Primordial Sea, leaving her alone on her throne.

The new patch will also be adding new Story and World Quests that will enlighten players with more lore and world-building.

New Regions

In-game POV of new regions (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact 4.2 will introduce the following new regions:

Erinnyes Forest

Morte Region

The new Erinnyes Forest is located east of the famous Fountain of Lucine. In the forest, you will encounter dew bubbles, a new mechanism that can cause ripples to solve puzzles.

On the other hand, Morte Region is where the mysterious tall tower is located and can be accessed using the aquabus from Romaritime Harbor. This new area is located east of the Mont Automnequi and is filled with new puzzles that involve optics.

New Enemies

4.2 weekly boss and enemies (Image via HoYoverse)

Speaking of new regions, players will face new bosses in Genshin Impact 4.2. First, we have the new weekly boss called All-Devouring Narwhal, who deals tons of AoE (Area-of-Effect) attacks and is home to The Foul, who resides inside the whale.

Another new boss called Hydro Tulpa will emerge after its long slumber. It has a unique ability to summon half-tulpas and absorb them to buff itself. It is worth mentioning that both of these enemies drop resources needed for Furina's ascension and talents.

New Events

Genshin Impact's newest patch will introduce many new and recurring events, which are as follows:

Misty Dungeon: Realm of Water

Graph Adversarial Technology Experiment Log

Thelxie’s Fantastic Adventures

Lil Fungi’s Fun-Tastic Fiesta

Ley Line Overflow

Thelxie’s Fantastic Adventures is the flagship event for the upcoming Genshin Impact 4.2 update, where you can also win a free copy of Freminet. Participating in these events will allow players to obtain tons of Primogems and other useful in-game resources.

New Features & System Optimizations

System changes shown in 4.2 livestream (Image via HoYoverse)

Here is a quick overview of all system optimizations that come into effect with the Genshin Impact 4.2 update:

Quick Start for Weekly Bosses.

Genius Invokation TCG's increased slots & dock codes.

Stellar Reunion update.

Optimizations related to quests and red dot notification.

After reaching AR40, players can use a "quick challenge" option to navigate to the desired weekly trounce domain. Returning travelers will receive numerous login rewards and exploration tips from the Genshin Impact project team. Lastly, Red dot notifications and quests have been optimized to ensure a smooth gameplay experience.