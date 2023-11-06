Genshin Impact Furina banner release date, official 4-stars, weapons, and release time

HoYoverse has officially revealed the entire banner lineup for the first phase of the upcoming Genshin Impact 4.2 update. Furina and Baizhu are the only 5-star units in this half, and Charlotte will also make her debut in this phase. The officials have also announced the Weapon Event Wish, which features Furina and Baizhu's 5-star signature weapons, among other 4-star items.

The Genshin Impact 4.2 update is expected to go live on November 8, 2023, at 11:00 AM (UTC+8). Baizhu and Furina's banner will be available as soon as the update is released. On that note, travelers can find the entire Event Wish lineup in this article.

Genshin Impact 4.2 Phase I: All 4-star units and weapon banners

Character Event Wishes

Here is a list of all the characters that will be featured in the first phase banners of Genshin Impact 4.2:

Furina (5-star Hydro)

(5-star Hydro) Baizhu (5-star Dendro)

(5-star Dendro) Charlotte (4-star Cryo)

(4-star Cryo) Beidou (4-star Electro)

(4-star Electro) Collei (4-star Dendro)

Furina and Baizhu are the two 5-star units in the first half of version 4.2, and both are solid characters. As already mentioned, Charlotte will also make her debut in this phase. She is a Cryo sub-DPS unit and a healer with an Elemental Skill similar to Nahida's.

In addition, Beidou and Collei are the two other 4-star units that will be featured on Baizhu and Furina's banners for the entire duration of the first phase of version 4.2. These characters will receive a major drop-rate boost, increasing their chances of getting pulled from the gacha.

Genshin Impact 4.2 Weapon banner

Phase I weapon banner (Image via HoYoverse)

Below is the list of all the weapons that will be on rate up in Phase I:

Splendor of Tranquil Waters (5-star Sword)

(5-star Sword) Jadefall's Splendor (5-star Catalyst)

(5-star Catalyst) Sacrificial Sword (4-star Sword)

(4-star Sword) The Bell (4-star Claymore)

(4-star Claymore) Dragon's Bane (4-star Polearm)

(4-star Polearm) Sacrificial Fragments (4-star Catalyst)

(4-star Catalyst) The Stringless (4-star Bow)

The Splendor of Tranquil Waters is Furina's new signature Sword. Meanwhile, Jadefall's Splendor is Baizhu's Catalyst. The rest of the weapons are all 4-star, and most of them are amazing. Dragon's Bane is a good Polearm that provides a ton of damage bonus against enemies affected by Pyro or Hydro. Meanwhile, The Stringless significantly increases Elemental Skill and Burst DMG.

The weapons from the Sacrificial Series are also good for support and battery in the team. At any rate, these are all amazing weapons. The Epitome Invocation Event Wish will also be available as soon as Genshin Impact 4.2 is released.

HoYoverse has confirmed that the server maintenance for the upcoming update will begin on November 8, 2023, at 6:00 AM (UTC+8). This is estimated to last around five hours. So travelers can expect the update and banners to be released by 11:00 AM (UTC+8).