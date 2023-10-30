The highly anticipated Genshin Impact 4.2 update is scheduled for release on November 8, 2023, at 11:00 am (UTC+8). The new Fontaine patch will go online across all servers simultaneously. Additionally, HoYoverse will finally release the Hydro Archon Furina in this update.

It has been confirmed that she will be in the first phase, which means that her banner will be available as soon as the new update is released.

Genshin Impact players can find a universal countdown below that showcases the time left until version 4.2 and Furina are released. This article will also briefly cover the complete banner schedule of the upcoming Fontaine patch.

Countdown to Genshin Impact 4.2 update and Furina's banner

Based on the current update schedule of the game, Genshin Impact 4.2 will be released on November 8, 2023, at 11:00 am (UTC+8) across all servers at the same time. That said, the exact timing for the update is likely to vary based on different time zones.

Below is a universal countdown that shows the time left until the update is live:

The above timer also applies to Furina's banner since she will be released at the same time as the version 4.2 update. It is worth mentioning that before the new Fontaine patch goes live, there will be server maintenance, which is estimated to last five hours. There is also a chance that the maintenance might end earlier than expected, as was noticed in the previous two updates.

Once the version 4.2 patch is released, all Genshin Impact players will also receive 600 Primogems as compensation.

Genshin Impact 4.2 complete banner schedule

Although the 4.2 Special Program livestream was postponed due to unconfirmed reasons, PlayStation France confirmed in a now-deleted blog that Furina will be in the first phase of the upcoming update. Below is the complete banner schedule:

Phase I (November 8 to November 29)

Furina (5-star Hydro)

(5-star Hydro) Baizhu (5-star Dendro)

(5-star Dendro) Charlotte (4-star Cryo)

Phase II (November 29 to December 20)

Kamisato Ayato (5-star Hydro)

(5-star Hydro) Cyno (5-star Electro)

Charlotte will debut in the first phase of version 4.2 alongside Furina. Baizhu will also be featured in this half to get his first rerun banner. Additionally, Ayato and Cyno are scheduled to get their reruns in the second phase of this update.

While the weapon banners are yet to be confirmed, travelers can expect it to feature the signature weapons of all the aforementioned units, including Furina.

HoYoverse will conduct the Special Program on November 3, 2023, following the delay. The officials will provide more details during the live stream, along with the redemption codes.