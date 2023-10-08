Furina is set to be released in the upcoming Genshin Impact 4.2 update. Needless to say, she will be a 5-star Hydro unit who gets her own signature weapon - a Sword reportedly called Splendor of Still Waters. Based on beta leaks, it has CRIT DMG sub-stats, and its passive boosts Furina's damage from her Elemental Skill, which is great for her as a sub-DPS unit in the party.

Luckily, the leaks have also shared the items needed for ascending the upcoming 5-star Sword, which can be pre-farmed in Genshin Impact 4.1. This article will list everything players need to collect to level up Splendor of Still Waters.

Note: The ascension materials of the weapon are based on beta leaks and are subject to change.

Genshin Impact: Splendor of Still Waters ascension materials

Materials needed to level up Furina's signature weapon (Image via Ambr.top)

Here is a list of all the items needed to max ascend Furina's signature weapon, Splendor of Still Waters, in Genshin Impact:

Phase I Ascension: 5x Dross of Pure Sacred Dewdrop + 5x Drop of Tainted Water + 3x Transoceanic Pearl + 10,000 Mora

5x Dross of Pure Sacred Dewdrop + 5x Drop of Tainted Water + 3x Transoceanic Pearl + 10,000 Mora Phase II Ascension: 5x Sublimation of Pure Sacred Dewdrop + 18x Drop of Tainted Water + 12x Transoceanic Pearl Gear + 20,000 Mora

5x Sublimation of Pure Sacred Dewdrop + 18x Drop of Tainted Water + 12x Transoceanic Pearl Gear + 20,000 Mora Phase III Ascension: 9x Sublimation of Pure Sacred Dewdrop + 9x Scoop of Tainted Water + 9x Transoceanic Chunk + 30,000 Mora

9x Sublimation of Pure Sacred Dewdrop + 9x Scoop of Tainted Water + 9x Transoceanic Chunk + 30,000 Mora Phase IV Ascension: 5x Spring of Pure Sacred Dewdrop + 18x Scoop of Tainted Water + 14x Transoceanic Chunk + 45,000 Mora

5x Spring of Pure Sacred Dewdrop + 18x Scoop of Tainted Water + 14x Transoceanic Chunk + 45,000 Mora Phase V Ascension: 9x Spring of Pure Sacred Dewdrop + 14x Newborn Tainted Hydro Phantasm + 9x Xenochromatic Crystal + 55,000 Mora

9x Spring of Pure Sacred Dewdrop + 14x Newborn Tainted Hydro Phantasm + 9x Xenochromatic Crystal + 55,000 Mora Phase VI Ascension: 6x Essence of Pure Sacred Dewdrop + 27x Newborn Tainted Hydro Phantasm + 18x Xenochromatic Crystal + 65,000 Mora

As mentioned, all of the items needed to level up Furina's signature Sword can be farmed in Genshin Impact 4.1. The Pure Sacred Dewdrop is a weapon ascension material that can be farmed in the Echoes of Deep Tides Domain in Fontaine on Tuesday, Friday, and Sunday. The Transoceanic and Xenochromcatic Crystals can be obtained by defeating Fontemer Aberrants.

Meanwhile, the Newborn Tainted Hydro Phantasm and its lower rarity drops can be farmed by defeating Tainted Water enemies.

Genshin Impact 4.2 banner leaks

Furina is expected to be in the first phase of version 4.2 alongside Baizhu. Assuming the leak is true, the Splendor of Still Waters will also be featured on the Weapon banner in this half of the update.