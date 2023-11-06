Genshin Impact 4.2 events schedule

Genshin Impact premiered their 4.2 Special Program, Masquerade of the Guilty, on November 3, 2023. Officials revealed everything planned for the highly anticipated version 4.2 update, bringing new characters and weapons. With the latest update, players will have plenty of events to look out for, allowing them to experience fresh content while obtaining Primogems for their future summons.

Due to the live stream's short duration, officials could only give small sneak peeks about the upcoming events. The recent announcements on the game's socials provide more details, including release dates, rewards, and many more. In this article, we will cover all the events that will take place in the Genshin Impact 4.2 update.

Genshin Impact officially reveals 4.2 event schedule, rewards, and more

Genshin Impact officials have confirmed that version 4.2 update is scheduled for November 8, 2023. The new patch will bring many new and old events for the community to enjoy. As one of the few sources to obtain tons of Primogems in a very short time, players will naturally want to know more about them.

Let's start with all the events scheduled for Phase I of the upcoming patch.

Misty Dungeon: Realm of Water

Misty Dungeon will rerun in 4.2 (Image via HoYoverse)

Event Duration: November 9 - November 20, 2023

Misty Dungeon is a rerun event in Genshin Impact where players usually enter dungeon-like stages and clear objectives to win various in-game rewards. Here is a list of rewards you can obtain in this recurring event:

Primogems

Mora

Hero's Wit

Mystic Enhancement Ores

Weapon Enhancement Materials

The event will feature trial characters at your disposal and equipped with appropriate gear to help clear the complex challenges. The event also provides your team with various Ley Line Disorder buffs to ensure a smooth gameplay experience.

Graph Adversarial Technology Experiment Log

Click pictures to obtain rewards (Image via HoYoverse)

Event Duration: November 17 - November 27, 2023

Graph Adversarial Technology Experiment Log is a new fun photography event that will drop in Genshin Impact 4.2 update. Players will obtain a new kamera gadget, which will be needed to complete the event's objectives and get rewards. Here is a list of all the rewards players can receive from this new event:

Primogems

Mora

Hero's Wit

Mystic Enhancement Ores

At the end of this event, you will also receive the Zoom lens as an event reward, which can be used with all the existing Kamera available in the game.

Thelxie's Fantastic Adventures

Flagship event of version 4.2 update (Image via HoYoverse)

Event Duration: November 23 - December 11, 2023

This is the flagship event for Genshin Impact 4.2 update, where you will join Freminet in an investigation. During this time, players will have to collect Thelxie's badges from different gamemodes to collect in-game rewards. Here is a list of all the rewards you can obtain:

Primogems

Mora

Hero's Wit

Mystic Enhancement Ores

Talent Books

Character Ascension Materials

Crown of Insight

Completing the objectives will also allow players to obtain a free copy of Freminet, a 4-star Cryo Claymore from Fontaine.

Lil' Fungi's Fun-tastic Fiesta

The Little Fungus are back in 4.2 (Image via HoYoverse)

Event Duration: Unknown

This is yet another rerun event that will take place in Phase II of Genshin Impact 4.2 update. In the previous version of the event, players led the fungi in battle against Mechanicus. This time, players and their fungi will be against a new roster of powerful monsters to win Primogems and other valuable resources.

Ley Line Overflow

Restock before 4.3 (Image via HoYoverse)

Event Duration: Near the end of the 4.2 update

Most of the Genshin Impact players must already be familiar with this recurring event. You can consume the original resin on Blossom of Wealth or Blossom of Revelations to receive double the rewards.

