Genshin Impact 4.2 livestream overview: Redeem codes, Furina release, banner schedule, new bosses, and more

Although there was a couple of days' delay, HoYoverse has successfully conducted the Special Program for the upcoming Genshin Impact 4.2 update. During the livestream, the hosts revealed all the upcoming content that will be in the next Fontaine patch. This includes the new region, overworld bosses, Event Wishes, and the new playable characters Furina and Charlotte.

The officials also shared three redemption codes that can be exchanged for in-game rewards up to 300 Primogems. Genshin Impact players can find a brief overview of the entire livestream in this article.

Everything announced in Genshin Impact 4.2 livestream

Redeem Codes

Below is a list of all the redemption codes and the associated rewards:

VA97KJNF24UV - 100 Primogems and 10 Mystic Enhancement Ores.

- 100 Primogems and 10 Mystic Enhancement Ores. NTQP2KPEJMUH - 100 Primogems and 5 Hero's Wit.

- 100 Primogems and 5 Hero's Wit. 9T96KJNE2LVM - 100 Primogems and 50,000 Mora.

Note that the redemption codes will only be accessible until November 4, 2023, 12:00 AM (UTC-4). Hence, all players are advised to redeem them as early as possible.

New characters - Furina and Charlotte

Furina and Charlotte (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact will release two new characters in version 4.2, namely Furina and Charlotte. Needless to say, the Hydro Archon is a 5-star unit, and she uses a Sword as her weapon. Meanwhile, Charlotte is a 4-star Cryo unit and a Catalyst user. The officials showcased their gameplay and kits in the live stream, and both look solid.

Furina is a sub-DPS and support unit. She also has both Pneuma and Ousia alignments, which allows her to use different sets of skills depending on her active Arkhe status. Interestingly, Charlotte's kit also allows her a good sub-DPS and a healer. Her Elemental Skill is similar to Nahida's, making her a great off-field Cryo unit.

Complete banner schedule

Here is a complete banner schedule for Genshin Impact 4.2:

Phase I (November 8 to November 29):

Furina (5-star Hydro)

(5-star Hydro) Baizhu (5-star Dendro)

(5-star Dendro) Charlotte (4-star Cryo)

Phase II (November 29 to December 20):

Ayato (5-star Hydro)

(5-star Hydro) Cyno (5-star Electro)

Furina and Charlotte will debut in the first phase of Genshin Impact 4.2, which will begin as soon as the update goes live on November 8, 2023, at 11:00 AM (UTC+8). Baizhu will also get his first rerun banner in this half. Additionally, the second phase will begin on November 29, 2023, featuring Ayato and Cyno.

Quests

Archon Quest Act V Masquerade of the Guilty (Image via HoYoverse)

Version 4.2 will feature the final act of Fontaine's main Archon Quest storyline, and travelers will encounter one of Teyvat's biggest crises. Furina will also get her own Story Quest, and there will be a couple of new World Quests, including the conclusion of the Narzissenkreuz series.

Events

Expand Tweet

Like every other update, Genshin Impact 4.2 will also conduct one flagship event and three more minor events, which are as follows:

Thelxie's Fantastic Adventures

Lil' FUngi's Fun-Tastic Fiesta

Graph Adversarial Technology Experiment Log

Misty Dungeon: Realm of Water

The flagship event will reward 900 to 1,000 Primogems. Meanwhile, the other three will give away 420 Primogems each. There will also be a Leyline Overflow at the end of the update.

New bosses

New weekly and world bosses (Image via HoYoverse)

The new Fontaine patch will introduce two new bosses: the Abyss Narwhal, which will be available in the Trounce Domain after completing the Archon Quest, and an overworld Hydro boss that drops ascension materials.

New Fontaine areas

New Fontaine region (Image via HoYoverse)

The upcoming Genshin Impact 4.2 patch will further expand Fontaine's map towards the east direction. The new update will release two locations, namely Erinnyes Forest and Morte Region. Additionally, the upcoming map will give access to the Lumidouce Harbor, which is speculated to be near Chenyu Vale, Liyue.

QoL update

New QoL update in v4.2 (Image via HoYoverse)

As was announced in the last edition of the Developer's Discussion, the officials will add a couple of new features to improve the players' experience. Firstly, the prerequisites to challenge Trounce Domains will be removed, and they will be accessible to everyone who is Adventure Rank 40 or above.

The other QoL update is that developers will increase the maximum limit of Pins in the in-game map to mark more spots. Additionally, an option to delete the Pins in batch will be added to save time.