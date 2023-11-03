The upcoming Genshin Impact version 4.2 is expected to be another big update for the game. It will be released on November 8, 2023, at 11:00 AM (UTC+8). A ton of content that will be introduced in the version 4.2 update was revealed during the v4.2 Special Program livestream, including events, quests, and a new Fontaine region. This means players will get more opportunities to earn free Primogems.

Recently, Hutaolover, a renowned leaker on X (formerly Twitter), also shared an estimate of the total amount of Primogems travelers can obtain in the upcoming Genshin Impact version 4.2. Players can find the breakdown of the same in this article. It is important to note that this is merely an estimation and not the official amount, so the final Primogem count is subject to change.

Genshin Impact 4.2 to offer 11,000+ free Primogems worth of pulls

As mentioned previously, Genshin Impact 4.2 will go live on November 8, 2023. Travelers can look forward to a ton of free content in the upcoming update, such as a new Fontaine region, events, World Quests, Archon Quests, and more. In any case, players can earn a decent amount of free Primogems in this patch, which they can use to pull upcoming character banners in the game.

Here is a rough estimation of the total Primogems one can obtain in Genshin Impact 4.2 for free:

Permanent Content

Daily Commision: 2,520 Primogems

2,520 Primogems Chests: 1,300 Primogems

1,300 Primogems Spiral Abyss: 1,800 Primogems

1,800 Primogems HoYoLAB Daily Check-in: 80 Primogems

80 Primogems Version 4.2 update compensation: 600 Primogems

600 Primogems Version 4.3 livestream: 300 Primogems

300 Primogems Archon Quest: 120 Primogems

120 Primogems Unlocking Statue of The Seven and Waypoints: 130 Primogems

130 Primogems Leveling up Statue of The Seven: 120 Primogems

120 Primogems Fountain of Lucine: 2 Intertwined Fates

2 Intertwined Fates Furina's Story Quest: 60 Primogems

60 Primogems World Quests: 620 Primogems

620 Primogems Character test runs: 80 Primogems

80 Primogems Achievements: 305 Primogems

305 Primogems Paimon's Bargain: 5 Intertwined Fates

Limited-time events

Thelxie's Fantastic Adventures: 1,000 Primogems

1,000 Primogems Lil' Fungi's Fun-Tastic Fiesta: 420 Primogems

420 Primogems Graph Adversarial Technology Experiment Log: 420 Primogems

420 Primogems Misty Dungeon: Realm of Water: 420 Primogems

420 Primogems Misc codes and web event: 190 Primogems

Adding all of them will give travelers seven Intertwined Fates and 10,485 Primogems, worth 72 pulls on the Event Wishes. While this won't be enough to guarantee a 5-star item, it will at least help players build their pity. One can also exchange Intertwined Fates using the Starglitters to earn more pulls.

Travelers can also add nine Acquaint Fates, worth 1,440 Primogems, from the Fountain of Lucine and Paimon Shop reset. In any case, this is just an estimate of the total Primogem count in version 4.2, and the final amount is subject to change. Furthermore, it should be noted that the total earnings will entirely depend on the player's participation in the events and other content.