Genshin Impact 4.2 leaks: New area map, waypoints, and visuals show Lumidouce Harbor expansion

Genshin Impact is expected to release another region in Fontaine in the upcoming version 4.2 update. Based on the latest leaks, it appears that the new map will give access to the hills in the north and east of Fountain of Lucine. The developer is also expected to expand the map from the West Slopes of Mont Automnequi to the Lumidouce Harbor in the east, which connects Fontaine to Liyue via Chenyu Vale.

The leaks also show all the teleport waypoints and a few other details about the upcoming Fontaine region. On that note, travelers can check out the new potential map of the Nation of Hydro in Genshin Impact 4.2 below. The info is based on leaks so it is subject to change.

Genshin Impact 4.2 update to release new Fontaine region and the Lumidouce Harbor, as per leaks

A lot of fans are excited about Genshin Impact's 4.2 update since it will officially release Furina as a playable character. In addition, the upcoming patch is also expected to feature a new region in Fontaine.

The above Reddit post showcases the entire potential map of the Hydro Nation in version 4.2, courtesy of @himo_sino.

Based on the leaks, The new region will give access to the hills on the northern side of Fountain of Lucine and more lakes in the east of West Slopes of Mont Automnequi. Travelers can also notice the Lumidouce Harbor in the east, which is separated from mainland Fontaine. This location connects the Hydro Nation to Liyue via Chenyu Vale, another region that is expected to be released in the future.

It is also worth mentioning that the new map appears to have only two Statue of The Seven and 23 teleport waypoints. Unlocking all of them should give players 125 Primogems and a bonus from the achievements.

Travelers can check out the photo of the Lumidouce Harbor in the above Reddit post. It appears to be smaller than the Romaritime Harbour in size. The speculated reason for this is that the water level near Liyue is higher than the lake near the Sumeru desert in Genshin Impact.

The new region will also give access to the tall tower that can be seen on the east side of the West Slope of Mont Automnequi. It is speculated that this tower is a unique area and has several floors that travelers have to unlock by challenging them.