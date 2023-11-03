Genshin Impact 4.2 free Freminet event: Release, rewards, and more details

Genshin Impact's 4.2 Special Program livestream revealed a lot about this game's upcoming update. It provided information about new characters, events, and more. The flagship event for version 4.2 will be called Thelxie's Fantastic Adventures, and it is going to provide many lucrative rewards. This includes the Cryo character Freminet.

The new 4-star unit from Fontaine was first introduced in version 4.0, and now players will have a chance to obtain him for free by participating in Genshin Impact version 4.2's main event. Travelers will also be able to acquire Primogems, Crown of Insight, and more via Thelxie's Fantastic Adventures.

Genshin Impact 4.2 will give away free Freminet as event rewards

Thelxie's Fantastic Adventures (Image via HoYoverse)

Freminet is a 4-star Cryo character in Genshin Impact who wields a Claymore. His playstyle allows him to be used either as a Physical or Cryo main DPS. While this character may not be suitable for end-game content, he can perform well during the early game.

Additionally, the younger sibling of Lyney and Lynette is an excellent diver in the storyline. As such, he has a passive talent that can be quite useful while exploring Fontaine. It can reduce the underwater stamina consumption by 35%.

While gamers who don't have Freminet can get him for free in 4.2's main event, players who already possess this character will obtain a Constellation instead.

Freminet's idle animation with his diving helmet (Image via HoYoverse)

While no date has been mentioned for the main event by HoYoverse as of this writing, Thelxie's Fantastic Adventures is expected to be featured in the first half of Genshin Impact's 4.2 update.

The flagship event will begin as a commission from Fontaine's Fishing Association and will require the Traveler and Paimon to visit Fontaine's upcoming region of Erinnyes. They will then have to assist an NPC called Thelxie in taking on several challenges where she provides them buffs.

Similar to previous flagship events, Travelers may be required to earn event-exclusive currency in order to obtain Freminet. They will also be able to acquire the following other rewards by participating in Thelxie's Fantastic Adventures:

Primogems

Crown of Insight

Fontaine Talent Books

Hero's Wit

Mystical Enhancement Ore

Sanctifying Essence

Character Ascension gemstones

Mora

Aside from Thelxie's Fantastic Adventures, HoYoverse also announced three other events in the Special Program livestream, slated for the 4.2 update.

