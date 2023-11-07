Genshin Impact 4.2 maintenance starting and ending time

Genshin Impact's highly anticipated 4.2 update is just around the corner. The recent Special Program, Masquerade of the Guilty, has already revealed all the fresh content planned for the upcoming version of the game. Along with new content, players are also looking forward to the debut of Fontiane's Hydro Archon, Furina, and Steambird's famous reporter, Charlotte.

Based on the official notes, Genshin Impact 4.2 is scheduled to launch at 11:00 am (UTC+8) on November 08, 2023. As standard procedure, there will be a maintenance period before it goes live.

This article covers everything players need to know about this server maintenance, including the starting time, downtime, and more.

When does Genshin Impact 4.2 server maintenance start and end?

Genshin Impact has announced its upcoming 4.2 update maintenance preview on its official social media accounts. Based on recent X (formerly Twitter) posts, the server maintenance is scheduled for November 08, 2023, at 06:00 (UTC+8).

Here is a list showing the start and end times of the 4.2 update maintenance period in all major timezones:

American timezones (November 7, 2023)

Hawaii Standard Time: 12 pm - 5 pm

Alaska Daylight Time: 2 pm - 7 pm

Pacific Daylight Time: 3 pm - 8 pm

Mountain Daylight Time: 4 pm - 9 pm

Central Daylight Time: 5 pm - 10 pm

Eastern Daylight Time: 6 pm - 11 pm

European timezones (November 7-8, 2023)

Western European Summer Time: 11 pm - 4 am

Central European Summer Time: 12 am - 5 am

Eastern European Summer Time: 1 am - 6 am

Asian timezones (November 8, 2023)

India Standard Time: 3:30 am - 8:30 am

China Standard Time: 6 am - 11 am

Philippine Standard Time: 6 am - 11 am

Japanese Standard Time: 7 am - 12 pm

Korea Standard Time: 7 am -12 pm

During this period, all the game servers will stay offline, and players won't be able to access their accounts. As a reward for their patience, HoYoverse will give players around 300-600 Primogems, which will be sent directly to their in-game mailboxes.

When will Genshin Impact servers open today?

Official artwork for version 4.2 (Image via HoYoverse)

Based on the official statements released by HoYoverse, the 4.2 server maintenance is expected to last for five hours. Hence, Genshin Impact servers should open at 11:00 (UTC+8) on November 08, 2023.

It is highly recommended that players use the pre-installation function currently enabled on mobile and PC platforms. This will allow them to download the upcoming version's large game resources in advance. Doing so will reduce the update time when it goes live, providing fans with a smooth gameplay experience.